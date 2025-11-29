Andriy Yermak — widely known for his notorious nickname — is considered one of Ukraine's most influential figures. His name turned infamous when details emerged of a Ukrainian corruption case involving a gold toilet and bags stuffed with cash, revealing that a significant portion of the aid sent to Ukraine may have been diverted into the pockets of the mafia network. Yermak’s resignation suggests that the corruption network may extend all the way to the president’s inner circle and that the situation is increasingly untenable,