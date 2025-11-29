Orbán BalázsAndrij JermakZelenszkijkorrupciómaffia
magyar

Ali Baba’s Downfall: Threads of Ukraine’s Wartime Mafia May Lead to President

Andriy Yermak, President Zelensky’s chief of staff — known in the press simply as “Ali Baba” — has resigned after a police raid, amid suspicions that he may have been a key figure in a wartime mafia network. According to Balazs Orban, PM Viktor Orban's political director, the scandal is further evidence that part of the Western funding sent to Ukraine ends up in the hands of mafia groups — even as Ursula von der Leyen is requesting another €135 billion for Ukraine. The Hungarian government firmly rejects this.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 11. 29. 15:12
Ukrainian President Zelensky (r) and his chief of staff Andriy Yermak (l) during their meeting at the Zarzuela Palace in Madrid on November 18, 2025. (Photo: Oscar DEL POZO / AFP)
Ukrainian President Zelensky (r) and his chief of staff Andriy Yermak (l) during their meeting at the Zarzuela Palace in Madrid on November 18, 2025. (Photo: Oscar DEL POZO / AFP)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

“'Ali Baba' has resigned. A search was carried out today [Friday] at the home of Zelensky’s chief of staff, who stepped down immediately afterward — the Ukrainian president’s right-hand man is suspected of being part of the Ukrainian wartime mafia,” wrote Balazs Orban, PM Orban's policy chief, in a post.

Orbán Balázs, a miniszterelnök politikai igazgatója szerint a korrupciós hálózat egészen az ukrán elnök köreiig érhet
: According to Balazs Orban, PM Viktor Orban's political director, the corruption network may reach all the way to the Ukrainian president’s inner circles (Photo: MTI)

Andriy Yermak — widely known for his notorious nickname — is considered one of Ukraine's most influential figures. His name turned infamous when details emerged of a Ukrainian corruption case involving a gold toilet and bags stuffed with cash, revealing that a significant portion of the aid sent to Ukraine may have been diverted into the pockets of the mafia network. Yermak’s resignation suggests that the corruption network may extend all the way to the president’s inner circle and that the situation is increasingly untenable,

 – he added.

“Meanwhile, Ursula von der Leyen — acting as if nothing has happened — is still calling on EU member states to hand over another €135 billion to Ukraine. It is completely clear that it goes against the interests of Hungarians for Brussels to spend their money on financing the war and keeping the wartime mafia running — which is why we are saying no to the EC President,” PM Orban's political director concluded in his post.

Cover photo: Andriy Yermak and Volodymyr Zelensky (Photo: AFP)

 

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Komment

Összesen 0 komment

A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.

Jelenleg nincsenek kommentek.

Szóljon hozzá!

Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Bayer Zsolt
idezojelekbajtárs

A mentő és az elviselhetetlen prolik

Bayer Zsolt avatarja

Istenem, ezeket tényleg nem lehet elviselni...

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu