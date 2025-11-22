Gov't Official: More Funding Than Ever Before Is Going to Families

“We regard families as the foundation of the nation,” declared the state secretary responsible for families at the Ministry of Culture and Innovation on Friday in Budapest. Koncz Zsofia stressed that this year they have launched more family-focused benefits and support schemes than ever before.

In her welcome remarks at the 2nd Family Forum, the state secretary recalled that

after 2010 the government set two main priorities: the creation of jobs and the strengthening of families.

Both form the basis of stability and security, she pointed out.

She added that, in line with this,

some thirty types of family support are now available, while the government has also built strategic partnerships with family organizations.

One result of this partnership is the government’s recent decision that, under the CSOK Plus program, participation for pregnant women over the age of 41 will not remain only a temporary option.

– she reiterated, adding that the family is the most important and smallest community from which a nation can be built. If we want a happy nation, we need happy families, she noted.

Highlighting the role of local communities, she also underlined that

throughout the Carpathian Basin, the government is able to maintain contact with families primarily through family organizations.

She emphasized that 2025 is the year of families, as more benefits and support schemes have been launched this year than ever before. The first step in doubling the family tax allowance has already been taken, and as of July 1, CSED (infant care allowance) has also become exempt from personal income tax. As a result, a Hungarian mother who gives birth can earn more during the first six months than she previously did at her workplace, she noted.

She mentioned the Home Start program and pointed out that

since October, mothers with three children have become exempt from personal income tax, and in January mothers with two children will join them. At that time, the tax exemption for mothers under 30 will also be expanded.

Next year, a full 1 trillion forints more than this year — a total of 4,802 billion forints, or five percent of GDP — will be allocated to family support, she said.

The government is doing everything it can to support families, whether financially or through various programs, state secretary Zsofia Koncz concluded.