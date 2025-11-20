PM Orban Reveals What Ursula von der Leyen’s Problem Is

135 billion euros — this is how much money the head of the Brussels bureaucracy, Ursula von der Leyen, wants to scrape together for Ukraine. This is the price of prolonging the war, Viktor Orban wrote on his social media page.

In the photo released by the Hungarian PM's General Department of Communication, Prime Minister Viktor Orban (right) at the first anti-war assembly organized by the digital civic circles at the Gyor Olympic Sports Park Multihall on November 15, 2025. On the left: host Gergo Vaczi (Photo: MTI/Hungarian PM's General Department of Communication/Zoltan Fischer)

The president has one problem: she does not have this money. But there are three proposals on the table. The first says that the member states should chip in. Voluntarily and happily, from their own budgets. As if they had nothing better to do. The second option is Brussels' well-known magic trick: joint borrowing. Today there is no money for the war, so our grandchildren will pay the bill. Absurd. The third proposal is to grab frozen Russian assets. A convenient solution, but with unforeseeable consequences. Endless legal wrangling, a flood of lawsuits, and the collapse of the euro. This is what awaits us if we choose this path,

stated Hungary's Prime Minister.

"So let us choose common sense," PM Orban added. "Let us stop the unwinnable war and the financing of the corrupt Ukrainian war mafia, and let us focus our efforts on achieving peace."