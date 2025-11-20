Rendkívüli

Hiába szabadult volna, börtönben marad az ukrán kémbotrány kulcsfigurája

Szijjártó PéterkülügyminiszterUrsula von der Leyen
magyar

Hungary FM: Brussels' Madness Must be Halted

Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto set out with a clear purpose: the money of Hungarian people cannot be sent to Ukraine to finance the war mafia.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 11. 20. 11:09
Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Photo: AFP)
Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Photo: AFP)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Madness continues to prevail in Brussels. Even though the Ukrainian war mafia has been exposed, Ursula von der Leyen still wants to send another 100 billion euros to Ukraine, Peter Szijjarto said in his video posted on his social media page.

Szijjártó Péter külgazdasági és külügyminiszter a kormánypártok országjárása keretében rendezett pódiumbeszélgetést megelőző sajtótájékoztatóján Székesfehérváron, a MET Arénában 2025. november 19-én (Fotó: MTI/Vasvári Tamás)
Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto at a press conference preceding a panel discussion held as part of the governing parties’ nationwide campaign trail in Szekesfehervar at the MET Arena on November 19, 2025 (Photo: MTI/Tamas Vasvari)

FM Szijjarto added:

Who knows what the money of Hungarians and Europeans will be spent on. Today we are going to Brussels to put a stop to this madness.

The Foreign Minister underlined: the money of Hungarian people cannot be sent to Ukraine to finance the war mafia.

Cover photo: Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Photo: AFP)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Komment

Összesen 0 komment

A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.

Jelenleg nincsenek kommentek.

Szóljon hozzá!

Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Bayer Zsolt
idezojelekTisza Párt

Dr. Vass

Bayer Zsolt avatarja

De most tényleg, ki csodálkozik?

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.