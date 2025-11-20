Hungary FM: Brussels' Madness Must be Halted

Madness continues to prevail in Brussels. Even though the Ukrainian war mafia has been exposed, Ursula von der Leyen still wants to send another 100 billion euros to Ukraine, Peter Szijjarto said in his video posted on his social media page.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto at a press conference preceding a panel discussion held as part of the governing parties’ nationwide campaign trail in Szekesfehervar at the MET Arena on November 19, 2025 (Photo: MTI/Tamas Vasvari)

FM Szijjarto added:

Who knows what the money of Hungarians and Europeans will be spent on. Today we are going to Brussels to put a stop to this madness.

The Foreign Minister underlined: the money of Hungarian people cannot be sent to Ukraine to finance the war mafia.

Cover photo: Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Photo: AFP)