PM Orban Represented Hungary at an Extraordinary Venue

"It was an honor to represent Hungary alongside more than 40 heads of state and government at the opening ceremony of the Grand Egyptian Museum," Viktor Orban posted on his social media page.

Viktor Orban attended the opening ceremony of the Grand Egyptian Museum (Photo: AFP)

Hungary's Prime Minister added:

A quick sleep, because tomorrow comes the meeting with President Sisi!

The Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) in Cairo opened on Saturday, November 1. The museum showcases more than fifty thousand artifacts and presents the civilization of ancient Egypt.

Cover photo: The opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum (Photo: AFP)