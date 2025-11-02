Orbán ViktorNagy Egyiptomi MúzeumMagyarország
magyar

PM Orban Represented Hungary at an Extraordinary Venue

PM Orban is paying a two-day visit in Egypt, where he is scheduled to hold an important meeting on Sunday.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 11. 02. 10:26
The opening ceremony of the Grand Egyptian Museum (Photo: AFP)
"It was an honor to represent Hungary alongside more than 40 heads of state and government at the opening ceremony of the Grand Egyptian Museum," Viktor Orban posted on his social media page.

Orbán Viktor is részt vett a Nagy Egyiptomi Múzeum megnyitóján (Fotó: AFP)
Viktor Orban attended the opening ceremony of the Grand Egyptian Museum (Photo: AFP)

 Hungary's Prime Minister added:

A quick sleep, because tomorrow comes the meeting with President Sisi!

The Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) in Cairo opened on Saturday, November 1. The museum showcases more than fifty thousand artifacts and presents the civilization of ancient Egypt.

Cover photo: The opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum (Photo: AFP)

