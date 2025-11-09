Think Tank Chief: The Left’s Narrative Collapsed in Washington

Yesterday PM Viktor Orban held talks with U.S. President Donald Trump. Miklos Szantho, Director General of the Center for Fundamental Rights, spoke to our newspaper from Washington, emphasizing that yesterday, in the American capital, the left’s narrative was shattered.

According to Miklos Szantho, the Washington meeting marked one of the greatest days in modern Hungarian history. Pictured: Vice President J. D. Vance, PM Viktor Orban, U.S. President Donald Trump, and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington. Photo: MTI

Miklos Szantho Describes the Washington Summit as a Historic Success

What I see is that this was one of the greatest days in modern Hungarian history,

– the director general said. According to Mr. Szantho, for years the left-wing narrative has claimed that Viktor Orban and the Hungarian right are isolating Hungary. However, “yesterday that narrative of the Hungarian left and of Brussels was definitively overturned,” he said, since “the leader of the world’s foremost power received PM Orban — his friend and ally.”