Think Tank Chief: The Left’s Narrative Collapsed in Washington

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 11. 09. 15:47

According to the director general of the Budapest-based Center for Fundamental Rights, yesterday’s meeting was one of the most significant moments in modern Hungarian history. It is now clear that the left’s narrative collapsed yesterday in Washington, Miklos Szantho emphasized.

Yesterday PM Viktor Orban held talks with U.S. President Donald Trump. Miklos Szantho, Director General of the Center for Fundamental Rights, spoke to our newspaper from Washington, emphasizing that yesterday, in the American capital, the left’s narrative was shattered.

J.D. Vance alelnök, Orbán Viktor, Donald Trump és Marco Rubio amerikai külügyminiszter Forrás: MTI
According to Miklos Szantho, the Washington meeting marked one of the greatest days in modern Hungarian history. Pictured: Vice President J. D. Vance, PM Viktor Orban, U.S. President Donald Trump, and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington. Photo: MTI

 

Miklos Szantho Describes the Washington Summit as a Historic Success

What I see is that this was one of the greatest days in modern Hungarian history,

– the director general said. According to Mr. Szantho, for years the left-wing narrative has claimed that Viktor Orban and the Hungarian right are isolating Hungary. However, “yesterday that narrative of the Hungarian left and of Brussels was definitively overturned,” he said, since “the leader of the world’s foremost power received PM Orban — his friend and ally.”

Mr. Szantho added that an extraordinary agreement was reached during the meeting, one that is “extremely significant from our perspective, because with the unconditional and unlimited exemption from Russian oil sanctions, nothing now threatens the government’s utility cost reduction scheme.”

 

Peace Summit to Be Held in Budapest

The director general also pointed out that there will be a peace summit regarding the Ukraine war — and it'll be held in Budapest.

If there will be a peace summit, it'll be held in Budapest. The only question is timing — and the question has always been when will it take place. But when it does, President Trump said himself that this peace summit will be in Budapest,

 – Mr. Szantho said.

The director general also noted that the prime minister confirmed to him that without the “shared ideological foundation” — the values of “God, homeland, and family”— between the American and Hungarian right, it would have been far more difficult to negotiate on essential political and policy matters.

Mr. Szantho also confirmed to our newspaper that while the details are still being finalized, it is already certain that CPAC will again be held in Budapest. The Center for Fundamental Rights will release further details as soon as possible.

 

Cover photo: Miklos Szantho, Director General of the Center for Fundamental Rights (Photo: AFP)

