Donald Trump: Viktor Orban Was Right About Immigration + Video

Prime Minister Orban shared a video on his social media with the caption: “Illegal migration? Zilch! Zero!” During their meeting in Washington, U.S. President Donald Trump praised the Hungarian leader, saying that Hungary — and its prime minister — deserve great respect.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 11. 09. 9:43
In this photo released by the Prime Minister’s Press Office, U.S. President Donald Trump (left) welcomes Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the White House in Washington on November 7, 2025. (Photo: MTI / Prime Minister’s Press Office /Akos Kaiser)
In this photo released by the Prime Minister's Press Office, U.S. President Donald Trump (left) welcomes Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the White House in Washington on November 7, 2025. (Photo: MTI / Prime Minister's Press Office /Akos Kaiser)
“I think they should respect Hungary and respect this leader very, very strongly, because he was right about immigration. Look what’s happened to Europe with immigration — people are flooding into Europe from everywhere, and it’s hurting them. The crime rate has gone way up. A lot of bad things are happening. In Hungary, the crime rate is very low. They may not agree with him publicly, but inwardly, I think they probably do. He was right about immigration. They were wrong,” President Trump stated.

Washington, 2025. november 8. A Miniszterelnöki Kommunikációs Főosztály által közreadott képen Donald Trump amerikai elnök (j) fogadja Orbán Viktor miniszterelnököt a washingtoni Fehér Házban 2025. november 7-én. MTI/Miniszterelnöki Kommunikációs Főosztály/Kaiser Ákos
Viktor Orban and Donald Trump. Photo: Prime Minister’s Press Office/MTI/Akos Kaiser

Prime Minister Orban also responded to President Trump’s remarks. 

Just for clarification: the number of illegal migrants in Hungary looks like this. Zero. Zero,

– he emphasized. 

 

Cover photo: Viktor Orban and Donald Trump (Photo: MTI)

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

