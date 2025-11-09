Donald Trump: Viktor Orban Was Right About Immigration + Video

“I think they should respect Hungary and respect this leader very, very strongly, because he was right about immigration. Look what’s happened to Europe with immigration — people are flooding into Europe from everywhere, and it’s hurting them. The crime rate has gone way up. A lot of bad things are happening. In Hungary, the crime rate is very low. They may not agree with him publicly, but inwardly, I think they probably do. He was right about immigration. They were wrong,” President Trump stated.

Viktor Orban and Donald Trump. Photo: Prime Minister’s Press Office/MTI/Akos Kaiser