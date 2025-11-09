“I think they should respect Hungary and respect this leader very, very strongly, because he was right about immigration. Look what’s happened to Europe with immigration — people are flooding into Europe from everywhere, and it’s hurting them. The crime rate has gone way up. A lot of bad things are happening. In Hungary, the crime rate is very low. They may not agree with him publicly, but inwardly, I think they probably do. He was right about immigration. They were wrong,” President Trump stated.
Donald Trump: Viktor Orban Was Right About Immigration + Video
Prime Minister Orban shared a video on his social media with the caption: “Illegal migration? Zilch! Zero!” During their meeting in Washington, U.S. President Donald Trump praised the Hungarian leader, saying that Hungary — and its prime minister — deserve great respect.
Prime Minister Orban also responded to President Trump’s remarks.
Just for clarification: the number of illegal migrants in Hungary looks like this. Zero. Zero,
– he emphasized.
Cover photo: Viktor Orban and Donald Trump (Photo: MTI)
