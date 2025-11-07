FM Szijjarto: It’s Not Hungary That’s Isolated — It’s the European Union

FM Szijjarto told the Origo news outlet that the agenda for the Washington talks centers on two key areas: peace efforts in Ukraine and economic and energy cooperation. As has been widely reported, Prime Minister Viktor Orban and the Hungarian delegation arrived in Washington Thursday evening (Hungarian time), where several high-level meetings are planned for Friday — including PM Orban’s summit with U.S. President Donald Trump.

The Foreign Minister explained:

Since President Donald Trump represents the only real hope for peace in global politics — and in Europe, since Prime Minister Orban has consistently stood for peace — the question of how peace can be achieved in Ukraine will naturally be a key topic.

The second major area, he said, concerns economic and energy cooperation between the two nations.

Everyone knows this is the elephant in the room,” Szijjarto said. “Hungary’s energy supply depends on two major pipelines — one oil and one natural gas. The physical and geographic realities are what they are: without those pipelines, our energy supply is simply not possible. American policymakers understand these realities far better than the bureaucrats in Brussels do. That’s why I hope tomorrow we can take real steps forward and reach an agreement that guarantees Hungary’s energy security,

the minister stressed.

Turning to the economy, FM Szijjarto highlighted a major success story: U.S. investment in Hungary has hit record levels this year.

In the eleven years since foreign trade and foreign affairs have been under one ministry, never before have we seen so much investment from the United States in a single year as we have in 2025,” he said, adding that another "100 billion forints in U.S. investment is expected by year’s end.

Agreements on these are to be finalized soon. “These investments are coming primarily in medical technology, IT, and electronics — all high value-added sectors. That’s why the United States remains Hungary’s third-largest investor, and that’s a major success,” Szijjarto said.