WashingtonOrbán-Trump-csúcsDonald TrumpSzijjártó Péter
magyar

FM Szijjarto: It’s Not Hungary That’s Isolated — It’s the European Union

The upcoming Budapest Peace Summit remains very much on the agenda, Hungary’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto told Origo in an exclusive interview on his way to Washington. The Foreign Minister also discussed what kind of agreements Hungary hopes to reach with the United States.

Magyar Nemzet
Forrás: Origo2025. 11. 07. 14:28
Peter Szijjarto, Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister of Hungary (Source: Facebook)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

FM Szijjarto told the Origo news outlet that the agenda for the Washington talks centers on two key areas: peace efforts in Ukraine and economic and energy cooperation. As has been widely reported, Prime Minister Viktor Orban and the Hungarian delegation arrived in Washington Thursday evening (Hungarian time), where several high-level meetings are planned for Friday — including PM Orban’s summit with U.S. President Donald Trump.

The Foreign Minister explained:

Since President Donald Trump represents the only real hope for peace in global politics — and in Europe, since Prime Minister Orban has consistently stood for peace — the question of how peace can be achieved in Ukraine will naturally be a key topic.

The second major area, he said, concerns economic and energy cooperation between the two nations.

Everyone knows this is the elephant in the room,” Szijjarto said. “Hungary’s energy supply depends on two major pipelines — one oil and one natural gas. The physical and geographic realities are what they are: without those pipelines, our energy supply is simply not possible. American policymakers understand these realities far better than the bureaucrats in Brussels do. That’s why I hope tomorrow we can take real steps forward and reach an agreement that guarantees Hungary’s energy security,

the minister stressed.

Turning to the economy, FM Szijjarto highlighted a major success story: U.S. investment in Hungary has hit record levels this year.

In the eleven years since foreign trade and foreign affairs have been under one ministry, never before have we seen so much investment from the United States in a single year as we have in 2025,” he said, adding that another "100 billion forints in U.S. investment is expected by year’s end.

Agreements on these are to be finalized soon. “These investments are coming primarily in medical technology, IT, and electronics — all high value-added sectors. That’s why the United States remains Hungary’s third-largest investor, and that’s a major success,” Szijjarto said.

Discussing the proposed Budapest Peace Summit between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Szijjarto said:

“It’s obvious that the global political mainstream and mainstream media are both rooting for this peace summit not to happen.”

He said there are two reasons for that: “First, because they simply don’t want peace — the mainstream is pro-war, and everyone knows it."

Second, it would be extremely hard for them to accept that such a peace conference could take place in Budapest — in Hungary — the very country they’ve spent years portraying as isolated and irrelevant. Quite the opposite. It turns out that it’s not Hungary that’s isolated — it’s the European Union that has isolated itself from the world’s major powers. And that’s a reality check they’re not ready to face.

“The Peace Summit is still on the table,” Peter Szijjarto said for both the Americans and the Russians, as their Foreign Ministers have confirmed.

If the ongoing preparatory work succeeds, the whole world could soon be watching Budapest. Peace would have a liberating effect on Europe’s economy and open up a completely new dimension of growth for Hungary,

he concluded in his interview for Origo.

Cover photo: Peter Szijjarto, Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister of Hungary (Source: Facebook)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Csépányi Balázs
idezojelekOrbán Balázs

Orbán kőkeményen kiosztotta Pottyondy Edinát, az influenszer köpni-nyelni nem tudott

Csépányi Balázs avatarja

Ezt nem teszi zsebre.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.