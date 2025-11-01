Szijjártó PéterKínaKonfuciusz IntézetSzéchenyi István Egyetem
Peter Szijjarto: Hungary’s Sixth Confucius Institute to Open in Gyor + Video

After Budapest, Debrecen, Miskolc, Pecs, and Szeged, a sixth Confucius Institute will soon open at Szechenyi Istvan University in Gyor, marking another major step forward in Hungarian–Chinese cooperation, announced Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto.

2025. 11. 01. 15:16
Peter Szijjarto, Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister of Hungary (Source: Facebook)
Foreign Affairs Minister Peter Szijjarto noted that five major Hungarian universities currently host Confucius Institutes, which form the cultural and educational foundation of the strategic partnership between Hungary and China. These institutes not only promote the study of the Chinese language and culture but also foster economic cooperation through various educational programs.

Peter Szijjarto, Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister of Hungary (Photo: JAKUB PORZYCKI / NurPhoto)
 

A decision has been made to establish Hungary’s sixth Confucius Institute,” Szijjarto said. “Following ELTE, the universities of Szeged, Debrecen, Pecs, and Miskolc, the next institute will open at Szechenyi Istvan University in Gyor. This will place Hungary fifth in Europe in terms of the number of Confucius Institutes,

he announced, emphasizing that the new institution will further strengthen educational, cultural, and economic ties between the two nations.

Szechenyi Istvan University is one of Hungary’s most competitive institutions, and its offer will now expand with a new factor — a new institute,” the minister said.

Szijjarto highlighted that the establishment of the Gyor Confucius Institute will bring renewed momentum not only to the city and its university but also to Hungary’s economy and the broader Hungarian–Chinese partnership.

He recalled that during Chinese President Xi Jinping’s recent visit to Budapest, the two countries signed an agreement establishing a comprehensive, top-level strategic partnership. Hungary has already greatly benefited from this cooperation, having received the largest amount of Chinese investment in Europe both last year and the year before.

Tens of thousands of new jobs are being created, and Hungary now plays a leading role in the technological revolution shaping the global economy. Educational and cultural cooperation form an essential foundation for this economic partnership,

Szijjarto concluded.

Cover photo: Peter Szijjarto, Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister of Hungary (Source: Facebook)

 

