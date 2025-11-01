Peter Szijjarto: Hungary’s Sixth Confucius Institute to Open in Gyor + Video

Foreign Affairs Minister Peter Szijjarto noted that five major Hungarian universities currently host Confucius Institutes, which form the cultural and educational foundation of the strategic partnership between Hungary and China. These institutes not only promote the study of the Chinese language and culture but also foster economic cooperation through various educational programs.

Peter Szijjarto, Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister of Hungary (Photo: JAKUB PORZYCKI / NurPhoto)



A decision has been made to establish Hungary’s sixth Confucius Institute,” Szijjarto said. “Following ELTE, the universities of Szeged, Debrecen, Pecs, and Miskolc, the next institute will open at Szechenyi Istvan University in Gyor. This will place Hungary fifth in Europe in terms of the number of Confucius Institutes,

he announced, emphasizing that the new institution will further strengthen educational, cultural, and economic ties between the two nations.

“Szechenyi Istvan University is one of Hungary’s most competitive institutions, and its offer will now expand with a new factor — a new institute,” the minister said.