Orbán ViktorBudapesti békecsúcsorosz-ukrán háborúTrump
magyar

PM Orban Announces New Step Toward Budapest Peace Summit + Video

Prime Minister Viktor Orban has revealed the next step on the road toward the upcoming Budapest Peace Summit. In his view, this is a decisive moment.

Kozma Zoltán
2025. 11. 23. 9:58
U.S. President Donald Trump and Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: AFP)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

PM Orban called President Donald Trump's peace plan the next extremely important step leading to the Budapest Peace Summit.” As he explained, “There exists a 28-point American peace plan, which the U.S. has handed over and the Ukrainians have officially received. And this peace plan contains proposals that the Russians and the Americans have already discussed in advance.”

Orbán Viktor reagált Trump béketervére (Fotó: AFP)
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban responds to President Trump's peace plan (Photo: AFP)

We are now at a decisive moment,” the Prime Minister continued. “The next two to three weeks will be critical, as the first official reactions to this 28-point proposal will be issued, and something will begin to take shape — the Budapest Peace Summit is drawing closer. With this proposal now made public and officially acknowledged, this marks another extremely important step toward the Peace Summit in Budapest,

Viktor Orban stated.

Cover photo: U.S. President Donald Trump and Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: AFP)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Komment

Összesen 0 komment

A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.

Jelenleg nincsenek kommentek.

Szóljon hozzá!

Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Bayer Zsolt
idezojeleksajtó

Ezért jó független, objektív sajtót olvasni

Bayer Zsolt avatarja

Lapunk publicistájának legfrissebb blogbejegyzése.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.