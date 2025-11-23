PM Orban Announces New Step Toward Budapest Peace Summit + Video

PM Orban called President Donald Trump's peace plan “the next extremely important step leading to the Budapest Peace Summit.” As he explained, “There exists a 28-point American peace plan, which the U.S. has handed over and the Ukrainians have officially received. And this peace plan contains proposals that the Russians and the Americans have already discussed in advance.”
We are now at a decisive moment,” the Prime Minister continued. “The next two to three weeks will be critical, as the first official reactions to this 28-point proposal will be issued, and something will begin to take shape — the Budapest Peace Summit is drawing closer. With this proposal now made public and officially acknowledged, this marks another extremely important step toward the Peace Summit in Budapest,
Viktor Orban stated.
Cover photo: U.S. President Donald Trump and Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: AFP)
Szóljon hozzá!
Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!