PM Orban: Europe Has Reached a Defining Moment

The Hungarian prime minister will send his response letter today to Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission. In a post on Facebook, Viktor Orban wrote: If Europe’s pro-war leaders — now without American support — continue pouring money and weapons into Ukraine, they will be paving the way for a Europe-Russia war. Hungary chooses the path of peace.

Kozma Zoltán
2025. 11. 22. 10:41
PM Orban gives an interview on Kossuth Radio’s 'Good Morning, Hungary!' program in Budapest, on November 21, 2025. (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s Press Office/Akos Kaiser)
The Russia-Ukrainie war — and with it, the whole of Europe — has reached a defining moment. President Trump is not giving up on creating peace in Ukraine This is the topic of PM Orban's latest post on his social media.

Orbán Viktor szerint Magyarország a háború helyett a béke útját választja (Fotó: AFP)
Orban Viktor says Hungary chooses the path of peace instead of war (Photo: AFP)

According to the Hungarian prime minister, Europe faces two possible paths.

We can turn back from this dead end, and all of Europe can finally line up behind President Trump’s peace initiative — including the Brussels bureaucrats. Of course, this would require the pro-war leaders to face the fact that, over the past three and a half years, they have burned through the money of Europe’s people in a losing war,

 – Mr. Orban said.

He emphasized:

The other path leads to war. If Europe’s pro-war leaders — now without America’s support — continue pouring money and weapons into Ukraine, they will be paving the way for a European-Russian war. And Europe already has tragic experience with this.

“There is no question which path Hungary chooses. The path of peace. This is what the Hungarian people have mandated us to do; this is what morality and common sense dictate. Today I will send a letter to the president of the European Commission reflecting this,” he added.

Cover photo: The photo released by the Prime Minister’s Press Office shows Prime Minister Orban Viktor giving an interview on the program Good Morning, Hungary! in Kossuth Radio’s Budapest studio on November 21, 2025. (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s Press Office/Kaiser Akos)

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

