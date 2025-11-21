Today, everyone outside Europe is representing peace — the new U.S. president, the Chinese, and the other global powers as well — but for Europe to be a participant in peace talks, it must maintain communication channels with the Russians, the Ukrainians, and the Americans, said Gergely Gulyas, the Minister heading the Prime Minister’s Office, in Ercsi, Fejer County. Speaking at a press conference held before a forum on the governing parties’ national tour, the minister emphasized:

Europe is currently communicating with none of the parties; it is only funding Ukraine, even though the Ukrainian corruption crisis clearly shows that European Union funds are in real danger. Moreover, they serve only to prolong the war, which runs counter to Europe’s interests.

Minister Gergely Gulyas. Photo: MW

According to the minister, Europe — including Central Europe and Hungary — is going through a difficult period, as the past three and a half years have been defined largely by the war taking place next door. “Hungary has always represented peace in this war and has been its advocate, including by maintaining communication channels in every direction,” he said. In his view, Europe remains on the wrong track, as demonstrated by the European Commission president’s most recent letter: while the United States has stopped financing the war and Ukraine is in the midst of a corruption crisis, the EU still intends to remain one of the war’s financiers.

Mr. Gulyas argued that this is misguided also because it is clear that the war is blocking the economy across Europe. The minister said it was critically important that after next year’s election Hungary should again have a government for which the country’s autonomy is important, and which, when making decisions, looks exclusively to the interests of the Hungarian people.

– The alternative is that Brussels gains a majority in Hungary as well, and if Brussels forms the government in Budapest, the result will be that Hungary will accept and follow Brussels’ diktats — regarding the war, migration, and the public burdens imposed on various multinational companies

– the minister underlined.