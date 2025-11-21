Gulyás Gergelybékekorrupciós válság
magyar

These Are the Dangers Hungarians Would Face if Peter Magyar’s Party Won

According to PM Orban's office chief, Gergely Gulyas, currently Europe is only funding Ukraine, despite the corruption crisis there.

Munkatársunktól
2025. 11. 21. 15:38
Tisza Party chief Peter Magyar with his masters and commanders (Photo: Facebook)
Tisza Party chief Peter Magyar with his masters and commanders (Photo: Facebook)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Today, everyone outside Europe is representing peace — the new U.S. president, the Chinese, and the other global powers as well — but for Europe to be a participant in peace talks, it must maintain communication channels with the Russians, the Ukrainians, and the Americans, said Gergely Gulyas, the Minister heading the Prime Minister’s Office, in Ercsi, Fejer County. Speaking at a press conference held before a forum on the governing parties’ national tour, the minister emphasized:

Europe is currently communicating with none of the parties; it is only funding Ukraine, even though the Ukrainian corruption crisis clearly shows that European Union funds are in real danger. Moreover, they serve only to prolong the war, which runs counter to Europe’s interests.

 

Minister Gergely Gulyas. Photo: MW

According to the minister, Europe — including Central Europe and Hungary — is going through a difficult period, as the past three and a half years have been defined largely by the war taking place next door. “Hungary has always represented peace in this war and has been its advocate, including by maintaining communication channels in every direction,” he said. In his view, Europe remains on the wrong track, as demonstrated by the European Commission president’s most recent letter: while the United States has stopped financing the war and Ukraine is in the midst of a corruption crisis, the EU still intends to remain one of the war’s financiers.

Mr. Gulyas argued that this is misguided also because it is clear that the war is blocking the economy across Europe. The minister said it was critically important that after next year’s election Hungary should again have a government for which the country’s autonomy is important, and which, when making decisions, looks exclusively to the interests of the Hungarian people.

– The alternative is that Brussels gains a majority in Hungary as well, and if Brussels forms the government in Budapest, the result will be that Hungary will accept and follow Brussels’ diktats — regarding the war, migration, and the public burdens imposed on various multinational companies

 – the minister underlined.

 

Cover photo: Peter Magyar with his masters and commanders (Photo: Facebook)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Komment

Összesen 0 komment

A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.

Jelenleg nincsenek kommentek.

Szóljon hozzá!

Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Hegyi Zoltán
idezojelekFidesz

Kegyes segítség Kárpátaljának

Hegyi Zoltán avatarja

HETI AGYRÉMEK – Ezen a szomorú vasárnapon a focit játszó csapat kikapott a focit ugató csapattól.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu