Hungary FM: Fourth Year of War, Third Best Investment Performance in 2025

Hungary has received the third-highest ever amount of investment, despite the war raging for four years now in neighboring Ukraine, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said on Tuesday

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 12. 03. 15:02
Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Source: Facebook)
Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Source: Facebook)
At the announcement of Swiss Krono’s new investment in Vasarosnameny, northeastern Hungary, Peter Szijjarto stressed that the Swiss wood industry company will expand its manufacturing capacity in Hungary with an investment worth 20 billion forints. The Hungarian state will provide 3 billion forints in support, helping raise the number of employees to two hundred.

Szijjártó Péter a Swiss Krono beruházásának bejelentésén
Peter Szijjarto at the announcement of Swiss Krono's investment (Source: Facebook/Peter Szijjarto)

In his remarks, he stated that the investment is of particular importance because it is arriving in the eastern part of Hungary, where the negative effects of the war in Ukraine are felt even more acutely.

He also highlighted that this company, which operates plants in nine countries worldwide, is establishing one of its most modern facilities in Hungary, which is demonstrated by the extremely high added-value production and the roughly 70 percent export ratio. He added that the investment fits perfectly with Hungary’s wood industry strategy, characterized by sustainable raw-material use, energy efficiency, and high added-value processing. Peter Szijjarto then noted that the war in Ukraine has been ongoing for four years and underlined that

Hungary fully stands on the side of peace, not only for humanitarian and human reasons, but also because the armed conflict creates serious difficulties for all of Europe, including neighboring Hungary.

Peter Szijjarto stated that in times of peace, the growth of European economies could easily be double or triple the current rate, but the war makes this impossible. Nevertheless, Hungary has been able to maintain its economic stability even in this challenging environment.

This is because, thanks to Europe’s most attractive investment environment, investment records have been continuously broken in recent years. Major international companies retain unwavering confidence in Hungary, and new factories continue to be built one after another,

he said.

And despite the fact that this year marks the fourth year of the war, 2025 is the third most successful year in Hungary’s economic history in terms of investment promotion. In 2025, the third-largest investment volume ever has arrived and is arriving in Hungary within a single year. This is an enormous achievement: the fourth year of war and the third best investment performance,

he added.

The minister emphasized that one of the main objectives of the government’s economic policy has been to balance the development gap between the eastern and western parts of the country. This goal has now been achieved, as eastern Hungary has become one of the most important regions of the global green automotive industry. This has had a beneficial impact on Szabolcs-Szatmar-Bereg County, where industrial output has increased two and a half times over the past ten years, reaching 1,700 billion forints last year.

Meanwhile, unemployment rate has dropped from 15 percent to below 10 percent, due in part to the 114 major investments completed here with state support during this period, amounting to approximately 930 billion forints and creating more than 11,000 new jobs.

Finally, he highlighted that Swiss companies now form the seventh largest investor community in Hungary, employing around 35,000 across the country. He added that since 2024 the government has supported the investments of 53 Swiss companies, resulting in a total of 560 billion forints in new developments.

Cover photo: Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Source: Facebook)

