Hungary FM: Fourth Year of War, Third Best Investment Performance in 2025

At the announcement of Swiss Krono’s new investment in Vasarosnameny, northeastern Hungary, Peter Szijjarto stressed that the Swiss wood industry company will expand its manufacturing capacity in Hungary with an investment worth 20 billion forints. The Hungarian state will provide 3 billion forints in support, helping raise the number of employees to two hundred.

Peter Szijjarto at the announcement of Swiss Krono's investment (Source: Facebook/Peter Szijjarto)

In his remarks, he stated that the investment is of particular importance because it is arriving in the eastern part of Hungary, where the negative effects of the war in Ukraine are felt even more acutely.

He also highlighted that this company, which operates plants in nine countries worldwide, is establishing one of its most modern facilities in Hungary, which is demonstrated by the extremely high added-value production and the roughly 70 percent export ratio. He added that the investment fits perfectly with Hungary’s wood industry strategy, characterized by sustainable raw-material use, energy efficiency, and high added-value processing. Peter Szijjarto then noted that the war in Ukraine has been ongoing for four years and underlined that

Hungary fully stands on the side of peace, not only for humanitarian and human reasons, but also because the armed conflict creates serious difficulties for all of Europe, including neighboring Hungary.

Peter Szijjarto stated that in times of peace, the growth of European economies could easily be double or triple the current rate, but the war makes this impossible. Nevertheless, Hungary has been able to maintain its economic stability even in this challenging environment.

This is because, thanks to Europe’s most attractive investment environment, investment records have been continuously broken in recent years. Major international companies retain unwavering confidence in Hungary, and new factories continue to be built one after another,

he said.

And despite the fact that this year marks the fourth year of the war, 2025 is the third most successful year in Hungary’s economic history in terms of investment promotion. In 2025, the third-largest investment volume ever has arrived and is arriving in Hungary within a single year. This is an enormous achievement: the fourth year of war and the third best investment performance,

he added.