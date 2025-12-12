PM Orban: The Rule of Law Is Coming to an End in the European Union

With today’s decision, the rule of law in the European Union is coming to an end, and Europe’s leaders are placing themselves above the rules. Instead of guarding the observance of the EU treaties, the European Commission is systematically violating European law. It is doing so in order to continue a war in Ukraine that is obviously unwinnable. All this in broad daylight, less than a week before the meeting of the European Council—the most important decision-making body of the European Union, comprising the heads of state and government. With this, the rule of law in the European Union is replaced by the rule of bureaucrats, meaning that a Brussels dictatorship is being established,