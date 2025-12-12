Orbán ViktorEurópai Uniójogállamiság
magyar

PM Orban: The Rule of Law Is Coming to an End in the European Union

The European Commission is unlawfully abolishing the requirement of unanimity in the matter of the frozen Russian assets, Prime Minister Viktor Orban warns.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 12. 12. 10:07
Hungarian PM Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI)
Hungarian PM Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI)
In a Facebook post, Prime Minister Viktor Orban sharply criticized today’s decision by the European Union which he said fundamentally undermines the European Union’s legal order. The Hungarian prime minister wrote: “At noon today, a written vote will begin that will cause irreparable damage to the EU.”

Orbán Viktor (Fotó: AFP)
PM Viktor Orban (Photo: AFP)

PM Orban drew attention to the fact that the subject of the vote is the frozen Russian assets, on which the EU member states have so far decided every six months — and always by unanimous decision. According to the prime minister, with the current procedure Brussels is eliminating the requirement of unanimity with a single stroke of the pen, which is clearly unlawful and gravely violates the fundamental operational rules of the European Union.

With today’s decision, the rule of law in the European Union is coming to an end, and Europe’s leaders are placing themselves above the rules. Instead of guarding the observance of the EU treaties, the European Commission is systematically violating European law. It is doing so in order to continue a war in Ukraine that is obviously unwinnable. All this in broad daylight, less than a week before the meeting of the European Council—the most important decision-making body of the European Union, comprising the heads of state and government. With this, the rule of law in the European Union is replaced by the rule of bureaucrats, meaning that a Brussels dictatorship is being established,

– PM Viktor Orban wrote.

Hungary protests the decision and will do everything in its power to restore a lawful state of affairs,

– the Hungarian prime minister emphasized.

 

Cover photo: PM Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI)

