PM Orban in Miskolc: Let Hungarians Be Great, Prosperous, and Strong Again! + Video

Prime Minister Viktor Orban took the stage at the anti-war rally in Miskolc, opening his remarks by recalling that he first visited the city when Hungary was still ruled by communists—and that he has returned to ensure it never happens again. “Communists out! Soviet troops out! Let there finally be a free, independent Hungary!” Mr. Orban had declared at the time.

“Thirty-seven years ago, I held my first public forum in Miskolc, and since then we have been allies,” the prime minister said. He recalled that at one point Miskolc even provided a vice president of Fidesz. He praised the city’s former mayors and public officials and wished success to the current mayor, Jozsef Toth-Szantai. Speaking of the late Akos Kriza, PM Orban noted that even while gravely ill, he continued working for the city, sacrificing himself—a devotion that moved the prime minister deeply at the time of his passing.

According to Viktor Orban, the 37-year “love story” with Miskolc is far from over.

The first audience question for the prime minister came from a young father from Miskolc, who raised concerns about the city’s declining population and the steady outmigration of young people.

Why should young people stay in Miskolc? What support can the government provide?

In his response, PM Orban emphasized that parents bear primary responsibility for young people—politically as well. He urged everyone to talk to their children about politics, too.

He added that sports must remain a strategic sector, as it plays a crucial role in raising children. Sports, he said, have a profoundly positive impact on personal development. “Those who support sports support young people,” he noted.

Mr. Orban also reminded the audience that Miskolc, once a socialist industrial city, was among the losers of the post-communist transition. Its prestige declined for years, but today it has become a modern industrial center. Citing government achievements, he noted that since 2010 unemployment has been cut in half, wages have tripled, and the state assumed 36 billion forints of the city’s debt.