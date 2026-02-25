Hungary FM: Hungary, Slovakia Will Resist Ukraine's Blackmail to the End

Ukraine is committing political blackmail against Hungary and Slovakia, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto wrote on social media.

Peter Szijjarto assured Slovak Economy Minister Denisa Sakova that Hungary will not yield to Ukrainian blackmail (Photo: Anadolu via AFP)

The Ukrainians are lying when they claim that oil deliveries cannot be restarted due to damage to the Druzhba pipeline. The truth is that there is nothing wrong with the pipeline. The Ukrainians want to create an oil supply crisis in our countries… but we were not born yesterday,

the minister underlined.

"We will defend ourselves together with the Slovak government. We have made the necessary decisions regarding the release of reserves, and MOL Group has ordered the required volumes via the maritime route, the Foreign Minster stressed.

"We confirmed that we will stand by each other all the way, and I also assured the Slovak Economy Minister Denisa Sakova that as long as the Ukrainians are messing with us, we will block any decision in Brussels that would serve the interests of the Ukrainians," Peter Szijjarto concluded his post.

