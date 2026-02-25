Rendkívüli

A bal kezében ott volt a sniccer, a jobb kezével ütött – megszólalt lapunknak a megtámadott fideszes aktivista

ukrajnaszlovákiamagyarországszijjártó péter
magyar

Hungary FM: Hungary, Slovakia Will Resist Ukraine's Blackmail to the End

Ukraine is engaging in political blackmail against Hungary and Slovakia, Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade warned. The two countries will stand by each other to the very end, Peter Szijjarto emphasized.

Munkatársunktól
2026. 02. 25. 13:24
Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Photo: AFP)
Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Photo: AFP)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Ukraine is committing political blackmail against Hungary and Slovakia, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto wrote on social media.

Szijjártó Péter biztosította Denisa Saková szlovák energiaügyi minisztert, hogy Magyarország nem enged az ukrán zsarolásnak
Peter Szijjarto assured Slovak Economy Minister Denisa Sakova that Hungary will not yield to Ukrainian blackmail (Photo: Anadolu via AFP)

The Ukrainians are lying when they claim that oil deliveries cannot be restarted due to damage to the Druzhba pipeline. The truth is that there is nothing wrong with the pipeline. The Ukrainians want to create an oil supply crisis in our countries… but we were not born yesterday,

the minister underlined.

"We will defend ourselves together with the Slovak government. We have made the necessary decisions regarding the release of reserves, and MOL Group has ordered the required volumes via the maritime route, the Foreign Minster stressed.

"We confirmed that we will stand by each other all the way, and I also assured the Slovak Economy Minister Denisa Sakova that as long as the Ukrainians are messing with us, we will block any decision in Brussels that would serve the interests of the Ukrainians," Peter Szijjarto concluded his post.

Cover photo: Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Photo: AFP)

Komment

Összesen 0 komment

A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.

Jelenleg nincsenek kommentek.

Szóljon hozzá!

Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Bayer Zsolt
idezojelekmedián

Mire kell vigyáznia a Mediánnak?

Bayer Zsolt avatarja

Február végére a mediánnál húsz százalékra nőtt a Tisza előnye a Fidesszel szemben. Aha.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.