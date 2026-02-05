magyarországorbánorbán viktor
PM Orban: If We Work Hard, We Win—If We Don’t, We Lose + Video

Hungary's prime minister spoke at the Mandiner event in the Varkert Bazar in Budapest.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 02. 05. 13:33
“Prediction is a form of wisdom, but I would still be cautious,” Viktor Orban said at a Mandiner event held at the Varkert Bazar, where he reflected on past achievements, upcoming political battles, and Hungary’s strategic direction.  “Common sense tells us that four years ago we took on certain commitments—and we delivered beyond 100 percent. We accomplished things we did not even dare to imagine at the time.” PM Orban noted that tax exemptions for mothers had originally been planned for the next cycle, yet were implemented earlier, as was the 14th-month pension. From this perspective, he said, the elections could look settled—but only if their own voters turn out. As he put it, in half of the electoral districts they could deliver near-total results.

As for the core of what the challenger represents, nothing has changed,

the prime minister said. He emphasized that the opposition is capable of adaptation. Since 2010, they have tried various formulas—coordinated campaigns, joint lists, and now a new party. “They are not idle,” Mr. Orban said, adding that there is a sidelined, revanchist elite seeking a return to power.

Easier Than 2022—But the Stakes Are Higher

“Compared to the 2022 election, this is easier,” Orban said, recalling that at the time both Brussels liberals and American interests were invested in the outcome—and still lost. While that may make the current race seem easier, he warned that the Brussels elite has raised the stakes even higher.

Hungary stands in the way of Brussels’ objectives,

the prime minister declared, stressing that the election is far from decided. “In 2002, the polls said we had it in the bag—and we lost. In 2022, analysts were still saying in the afternoon that we were ahead by two or three points, and we ended up winning by 17.”

Addressing opposition-aligned media, Orbán said it is clear which outlets receive foreign—specifically Brussels—funding.

Orbán Viktor miniszterelnök
Photo: MTI/Prime Minister's Office Communications Department/Zoltan Fischer

“A foreign power wants to decide the outcome of Hungarian elections,” he said, adding that support has also arrived from Kyiv, not in cash but in the form of IT assistance. In his view, even opposition voters know the Tisza Party is backed from abroad, though these facts have limited impact on election results.

 

Europe Declining, Asia Rising

PM Orban pointed out that Russian news sources are barred from the EU, while Ukrainian ones are allowed—by publicly accessible regulation. “This is not about who is right,” he said. “People are not even allowed to hear the other side.”

He argued that the long-held assumption that development meant becoming more like the West no longer holds. This used to be the case, nothing refuted it, but is no longer true, and there are plenty of experts talking and writing about this flip. 

Economic data show Europe declining, America holding steady, and Asia rising. 

As a result, Europe is now seeking to protect its markets from high-tech Asian goods.

PM Orban said no hope should be placed in the European Union. While its founding idea was noble, the result has been an attempt to dictate whom nations can live with, impose censorship, and push countries into war. 

"The real question is the future of Hungarians,” he said. 

 

A Work-Based Society

“Since 2010, I have done nothing but search for solutions that are not necessarily Eastern nor Western, but are good for Hungarians,” the PM said. That is why the government built a family-centered and work-based society.

We purposely created a work-based society. In Western Europe, there is a welfare-based society.

Such a system, he argued, would be unthinkable and unsustainable in Hungary, generating enormous tensions. He recalled that 

in Hungary, unemployment stood at 12 percent in 2010 and is now around 4 percent.

 

 

Comparing Hungary to Western Europe, Viktor Orban said they are “two entirely different worlds.” Hungary’s international recognition, he argued, comes from charting its own course rather than copying others. He noted that even Chile’s newly elected right-wing president is looking to emulate Hungary’s family policies.

 

Choosing a Destiny

The prime minister said the opposition must be taken seriously. He started mentioning their intellectual abilities, but decided, instead, to respond with a different approach. "They want regime change—replacing Hungary’s national system with a Brussels-based one. That is the greatest stake of this election,” he said. “We are choosing a destiny.”

If we choose the Brussels path, returning to the national system will be impossible—or extremely difficult,

Orban warned. He argued that old international institutions are paralyzed, which is why new frameworks are emerging, including the Board of Peace initiative backed by the United States. While many in Europe say this is not a way to peace negotiations, President Donald Trump is quite entrepreneurial and it is obvious that the existing international institutions have failed. "This just may lead to something," which is why the Hungarian PM sought parliamentary approval to be a founding member of the initiative. He said the end of the old world order is becoming clear.

PM Orban also noted that Hungarians long believed a change in America would be beneficial. While Europe’s elites vilified the U.S. president, Hungary stood by him. Talks are ongoing regarding a possible visit, he added. 

The prime minister also said the previous U.S. administration played a significant role in escalating the war in Ukraine, citing Germany’s sudden 180-degree turn within three months on war and sanctions.

After what has happened, the Hungarians' demands regarding the US president's visit are justified, Viktor Orbán stated.

 

Do Not Believe the Brussels Fairy Tale

“The situation we are in is extremely dangerous,” Orban warned. “Do not believe the fairy tale that we can come out ahead with Brussels.” He said efforts are underway to strip member states of their veto rights, including on Ukraine’s EU accession. This isn't even a right to veto, for the EU regulations state there must be a unanimous decision - which Brussels doesn't have. So they want to push forward Ukraine's membership by a majority vote. But even this change requires a unanimous vote.  

This, he stressed, depends on whether the Hungarian nation can remain united and say no.

PM Orban said if the U.S. decides that conflict with Europe is necessary, it will pursue it—citing trade wars as an example. America can manage its problems by adjusting the dollar’s value, he said, but only while it remains the world’s sole reserve currency. The euro, he argued, is a key obstacle to stronger U.S.–EU relations.

Photo: MTI

We must make our position clear from the very first moment: we will not go to war—do not count on us,

Mr. Orban said. He argued that Hungary’s leaders failed to do this during the two world wars. They will always make us offers and believing them will be bring trouble. To stay out of war today, he said, requires a solid parliamentary majority and strong public backing.

Sending European troops to Ukraine without Russia’s consent, he warned, would be “extremely dangerous.”

We must do everything to prevent a Russian–Ukrainian fratricidal war from becoming a regional, European, or world war,

 he said.

 

Nine Thousand Dead Every Week

He believes that by sending European soldiers to Ukraine, conflicts may arise on the continent. The head of government said,

nearly 9,000 people are killed or permanently wounded each week in the conflict—36,000 per month, nearly 400,000 per year—while the EU allocates €90 billion to the war. 

These figures, he said, are used by all Western intelligence services.

The Real Challenge Comes From Brussels

Viktor Orban said his true challengers are in Brussels, which has decided to send representatives to Hungary. If Fidesz wins the election, the real battles will be fought in Brussels. He noted that 43 percent of Hungarians have never voted for the right, making unity difficult—but added that Hungarians are united by love of country. Hungary, he said, is both patriotic and Christian, with Christian teachings serving as a guide.

Hungary is among Europe’s most individualistic countries, blending Christianity, national identity, and individualism. Ultimately, PM Orban said, 

elections come down to turnout and mobilization.

“It’s an old communist habit to prepare to do exactly what they accuse their opponents of doing,” he remarked, adding that the campaign at least offers an opportunity for open discussion on issues affecting everyone.


