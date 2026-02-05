PM Orban: If We Work Hard, We Win—If We Don’t, We Lose + Video

“Prediction is a form of wisdom, but I would still be cautious,” Viktor Orban said at a Mandiner event held at the Varkert Bazar, where he reflected on past achievements, upcoming political battles, and Hungary’s strategic direction. “Common sense tells us that four years ago we took on certain commitments—and we delivered beyond 100 percent. We accomplished things we did not even dare to imagine at the time.” PM Orban noted that tax exemptions for mothers had originally been planned for the next cycle, yet were implemented earlier, as was the 14th-month pension. From this perspective, he said, the elections could look settled—but only if their own voters turn out. As he put it, in half of the electoral districts they could deliver near-total results.

As for the core of what the challenger represents, nothing has changed,

the prime minister said. He emphasized that the opposition is capable of adaptation. Since 2010, they have tried various formulas—coordinated campaigns, joint lists, and now a new party. “They are not idle,” Mr. Orban said, adding that there is a sidelined, revanchist elite seeking a return to power.

Easier Than 2022—But the Stakes Are Higher

“Compared to the 2022 election, this is easier,” Orban said, recalling that at the time both Brussels liberals and American interests were invested in the outcome—and still lost. While that may make the current race seem easier, he warned that the Brussels elite has raised the stakes even higher.

Hungary stands in the way of Brussels’ objectives,

the prime minister declared, stressing that the election is far from decided. “In 2002, the polls said we had it in the bag—and we lost. In 2022, analysts were still saying in the afternoon that we were ahead by two or three points, and we ended up winning by 17.”

Addressing opposition-aligned media, Orbán said it is clear which outlets receive foreign—specifically Brussels—funding.

Photo: MTI/Prime Minister's Office Communications Department/Zoltan Fischer

“A foreign power wants to decide the outcome of Hungarian elections,” he said, adding that support has also arrived from Kyiv, not in cash but in the form of IT assistance. In his view, even opposition voters know the Tisza Party is backed from abroad, though these facts have limited impact on election results.

Europe Declining, Asia Rising

PM Orban pointed out that Russian news sources are barred from the EU, while Ukrainian ones are allowed—by publicly accessible regulation. “This is not about who is right,” he said. “People are not even allowed to hear the other side.”