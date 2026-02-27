PM Orban: Oil Deliveries Must Resume Immediately

“We know the pipeline is operational. We know that oil deliveries toward Hungary have not resumed because of a political decision by President Zelensky. We also know that President Zelensky is going around Brussels claiming that the pipeline cannot be restarted,” the PM Orban emphasized.

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the first day of the two-day European Union summit in Brussels, June 27, 2024. (Photo: Prime Minister's Press Office/Fis/MTI)