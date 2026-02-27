“We know the pipeline is operational. We know that oil deliveries toward Hungary have not resumed because of a political decision by President Zelensky. We also know that President Zelensky is going around Brussels claiming that the pipeline cannot be restarted,” the PM Orban emphasized.
PM Orban: Oil Deliveries Must Resume Immediately
Another day has passed, and President Zelensky has still not restarted oil deliveries through the Druzhba pipeline. By doing so, he continues to jeopardize Hungary’s energy security. Oil shipments must be resumed without delay, Prime Minister Viktor Orban wrote in a post published on his social media page.
Viktor Orban made his position clear:
We expect the president of Ukraine to fulfill his obligations toward the European Union and its member states and to restart the Druzhba oil pipeline. For this reason, I will hold consultations today with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.
Cover photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook)
További IN ENGLISH híreink
Komment
Összesen 0 komment
A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.
A téma legfrissebb híreiTovább az összes cikkhez
The Goal Is to Create an Oil Supply Emergency in Hungary Ahead of the Elections
The chargé d'affaires at the embassy in Kyiv has been summoned again, FM Peter Szijjarto announced.
PM Orban: Further Joint Steps With Slovakia May Follow Over Ukraine’s Halt of Oil Transit + Video
"We must have our wits about us: Hungary has never been so close to the war situation," the prime minister said on Kossuth Radio.
PM Orban: Even Oil Blockade Won’t Bring Hungary's Economy to Its Knees Before Election + Video
PM Orban was a guest at the Megafon Club.
Hungary FM: Government Rejects German Interference In Election Campaign
“It’s a bit much when a German lectures Hungary and the Hungarian people on matters of historical legacy,” FM Szijjarto declared.
Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!
- Iratkozzon fel hírlevelünkre
- Csatlakozzon hozzánk Facebookon és Twitteren
- Kövesse csatornáinkat Instagrammon, Videán, YouTube-on és RSS-en
Címoldalról ajánljukTovább az összes cikkhez
The Goal Is to Create an Oil Supply Emergency in Hungary Ahead of the Elections
The chargé d'affaires at the embassy in Kyiv has been summoned again, FM Peter Szijjarto announced.
PM Orban: Further Joint Steps With Slovakia May Follow Over Ukraine’s Halt of Oil Transit + Video
"We must have our wits about us: Hungary has never been so close to the war situation," the prime minister said on Kossuth Radio.
PM Orban: Even Oil Blockade Won’t Bring Hungary's Economy to Its Knees Before Election + Video
PM Orban was a guest at the Megafon Club.
Hungary FM: Government Rejects German Interference In Election Campaign
“It’s a bit much when a German lectures Hungary and the Hungarian people on matters of historical legacy,” FM Szijjarto declared.
Szóljon hozzá!
Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!