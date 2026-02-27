ukrajnamagyarországrobert ficoorbán viktor
PM Orban: Oil Deliveries Must Resume Immediately

Another day has passed, and President Zelensky has still not restarted oil deliveries through the Druzhba pipeline. By doing so, he continues to jeopardize Hungary’s energy security. Oil shipments must be resumed without delay, Prime Minister Viktor Orban wrote in a post published on his social media page.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 02. 27. 12:59
“We know the pipeline is operational. We know that oil deliveries toward Hungary have not resumed because of a political decision by President Zelensky. We also know that President Zelensky is going around Brussels claiming that the pipeline cannot be restarted,” the PM Orban emphasized.

Brüsszel, 2024. június 27. A Miniszterelnöki Sajtóiroda által közreadott képen Orbán Viktor miniszterelnök (b) és Volodimir Zelenszkij ukrán elnök (j) az Európai Unió brüsszeli kétnapos csúcstalálkozójának első napján, 2024. június 27-én. MTI/Miniszterelnöki Sajtóiroda/Fischer Zoltán
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the first day of the two-day European Union summit in Brussels, June 27, 2024. (Photo: Prime Minister's Press Office/Fis/MTI)

Viktor Orban made his position clear:

We expect the president of Ukraine to fulfill his obligations toward the European Union and its member states and to restart the Druzhba oil pipeline. For this reason, I will hold consultations today with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.

Cover photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook)

 

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

Lóránt Károly
idezojelekukrajna

Út a háborúhoz

Lóránt Károly avatarja

Ahogy az euroatlanti háttérhatalom a Fehér Házból kiszorult, az Európai Unió vezetőiben talált biztos támaszra, ahol a biztonságot elsősorban az jelenti számukra, hogy az unió politikai struktúrájában a vezetők demokratikusan nem elszámoltathatók.

