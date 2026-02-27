PM Orban: Further Joint Steps With Slovakia May Follow Over Ukraine’s Halt of Oil Transit + Video

“As soon as this interview ends, I will immediately contact the Slovaks by phone to discuss what further joint steps we can take to ensure oil deliveries resume through the Druzhba pipeline,” PM Orban said Friday morning. He argued that Ukraine had targeted Hungary’s economy by halting oil transit.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has yet to restart deliveries through the Druzhba pipeline. PM Orban noted that he sent an open letter to Zelensky yesterday but received no response, only that Hungary’s ambassador to Kyiv was summoned.

“Without Russian oil, gasoline prices would rise to around 1,000 forints per liter, which would trigger further price increases across the economy,”

the prime minister said.

To prevent this, the government has taken defensive measures, first suspending diesel exports to Ukraine. PM Orban added that electricity exports could also be halted, but noted that ethnic Hungarians live across the border. Instead, Hungary has already blocked €90 billion in EU support for Ukraine, as well as the planned 20th sanctions package against Russia.

“Western Europeans do not know the Ukrainians and believe their claim that oil deliveries stopped for technical reasons. When Ukraine's leadership tells us something, we check it three times,” PM Orban said, adding that

Hungary had requested its own experts examine the Druzhba pipeline.

“We know what the Ukrainians are capable of. It is no coincidence that soldiers and police had to be deployed to guard key infrastructure,” he added, noting that Ukraine was responsible for blowing up the Nord Stream pipeline.

The prime minister also suggested that opposition leader Peter Magyar and his allies should first examine the facts.

“The Ukrainians blew up Germany’s Nord Stream pipeline, infiltrated the Tisza Party, and a known spy organized Peter Magyar’s trips to Ukraine. They want a pro-Ukraine government that does not block their financing, abandons Russian gas, and supports the war. By contrast,

we will not send soldiers, weapons, or allow ourselves to be drawn into the war,”

Viktor Orban stated.