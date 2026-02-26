Rendkívüli

PM Orban Writes Open Letter to Zelensky, Demands Immediate Action on Friendship Oil Pipeline

Hungary’s prime minister has written an open letter to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Viktor Orban published the contents of the document on his social media page. In the letter, PM Orban called on President Zelensky to immediately reopen the Friendship oil pipeline and to refrain from further attacks on Hungary’s energy security. Viktor Orban also demanded greater respect for Hungary. Brussels and the Hungarian opposition are coordinating efforts to install a pro-Ukraine government in Hungary, the prime minister added.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 02. 26. 9:24
PM Orban speaks at an anti-war rally organized by the Digital Civic Circles at the City Sports Hall in Bekescsaba on February 21, 2026 (Photo: MTI / PM's Communications Department / Zoltan Fischer)
Viktor Orban addressed an open letter to President Volodymyr Zelensky. The Hungarian prime minister wrote: "For four years, you have been unable to accept the position of the sovereign Hungarian government and the Hungarian people regarding the Russia-Ukraine war. For four years, you have been working to force Hungary into the war between your country and Russia. During this time, you have received support from Brussels and secured the backing of the Hungarian opposition." 

Orbán Viktor levelet írt Zelenszkijnek (Fotó: AFP)
PM Orban wrote an open letter to President Zelensky (Photo: AFP)

We also see that you, Brussels, and the Hungarian opposition are coordinating efforts to bring a pro-Ukraine government to power in Hungary. In recent days, you have blocked the Friendship oil pipeline, which is critical to Hungary’s energy supply. Your actions are against Hungary’s interests and endanger the secure and affordable energy supply of Hungarian families. I therefore call on you to change your anti-Hungarian policy!

 – Hungary's prime minister underlined.

PM Orban emphasized: "We, the Hungarian people, are not responsible for the situation in which Ukraine finds itself. We sympathise with the Ukrainian people, but we do not wish to participate in the war. We do not want to finance the war effort, and we do not want to pay more for energy."

I call on you to reopen the Friendship oil pipeline with immediate effect and refrain from any further attacks on Hungary’s energy security. More respect for Hungary!

 – PM Orban said, in conclusion.

