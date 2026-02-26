PM Orban Writes Open Letter to Zelensky, Demands Immediate Action on Friendship Oil Pipeline

Viktor Orban addressed an open letter to President Volodymyr Zelensky. The Hungarian prime minister wrote: "For four years, you have been unable to accept the position of the sovereign Hungarian government and the Hungarian people regarding the Russia-Ukraine war. For four years, you have been working to force Hungary into the war between your country and Russia. During this time, you have received support from Brussels and secured the backing of the Hungarian opposition."

PM Orban wrote an open letter to President Zelensky (Photo: AFP)

We also see that you, Brussels, and the Hungarian opposition are coordinating efforts to bring a pro-Ukraine government to power in Hungary. In recent days, you have blocked the Friendship oil pipeline, which is critical to Hungary’s energy supply. Your actions are against Hungary’s interests and endanger the secure and affordable energy supply of Hungarian families. I therefore call on you to change your anti-Hungarian policy!

– Hungary's prime minister underlined.

PM Orban emphasized: "We, the Hungarian people, are not responsible for the situation in which Ukraine finds itself. We sympathise with the Ukrainian people, but we do not wish to participate in the war. We do not want to finance the war effort, and we do not want to pay more for energy."

I call on you to reopen the Friendship oil pipeline with immediate effect and refrain from any further attacks on Hungary’s energy security. More respect for Hungary!

– PM Orban said, in conclusion.