The Goal Is to Create an Oil Supply Emergency in Hungary Ahead of the Elections

“When you think the day is over, it turns out it’s not. That’s not the case. It wasn’t enough for the Ukrainians to summon our chargé d’affaires in Kyiv once in a single day. In the evening, he was summoned again to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry,” Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in his latest post.

Ukraine was outraged that we had made public the results of the first meeting, namely that the Ukrainians had admitted that they would not resume oil deliveries to Hungary solely for political reasons, said Peter Szijjarto, Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade. (Photo: MTI/KKM)

“They were outraged that we made public the results of the first summons—that the Ukrainians admitted they are not resuming oil shipments to Hungary solely for political reasons,” Szijjarto said.

“It is difficult to interpret it any other way when they say there will be no restart until Hungary sends money and weapons. We will send neither money nor weapons, because we do not want Ukraine to drag Hungary into its war. We will preserve the peace and security of Hungary and the Hungarian people at all costs,” he added. Szijjarto said the second summons once again confirmed Ukraine’s political motives.