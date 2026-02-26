PM Orban: Even Oil Blockade Won’t Bring Hungary's Economy to Its Knees Before Election + Video

PM Orban emphasized that in the east-Hungarian city of Debrecen two mandates are seem secured, and they are fighting for the third.

Ukrainian Army Is a Serious Threat

A man from the audience spoke up who had previously lived in Germany. He said he was happy to return home and, as he put it, could “only validate the prime minister’s work.” Upon returning, he joined the territorial defense reserves, and his question was what kind of threat the Ukrainian army poses to Hungary. Viktor Orban’s answer was brief and to the point: “a serious one.”

He explained that a Russian–European security agreement must be concluded in any case. If this does not happen, an arms race will begin “that will cost us even our shirts.” In his view, a nuclear power can only be bound by a peace agreement, and at the European level a level of armament must be defined that would also apply to Ukraine.

As he put it, he would not like to live next to a Ukraine with an army of 800,000, because such a force would pose a constant security challenge. Moreover, he argued, we are talking about a state that does not truly function as one – since by definition a state must be able to sustain itself. Ukraine cannot do so, which is why financial aid packages must be sent and it must be maintained from the outside. PM Orban pointed out that such a state simply cannot be trusted.

Photo: Prime Minister’s Communication Department

At the same time, he believes Ukraine is not the key issue; European security is. – Hungary’s interest is that the Ukrainian army be as small and as regulated as possible – he emphasized.

We Must Sober Up

PM Orban said the Germans “could stand to sober up from time to time,” arguing that risk-taking has limits that should not be crossed. He added that when German tanks appeared on the front lines with Ukrainian crews, he couldn’t help but think that “in Moscow, they have their own thoughts about that.” The prime minister recalled that Europe had once vowed such scenes would never happen again. Yet now, he said, both the president of the European Commission and the German chancellor are “beating the drums of war.”

He added that “we would not be up to our necks in war if this were not a German Europe. The American Democrats bear primary responsibility, as they're the ones who “pushed the Germans into the war,”

- he said. According to Viktor Orban, the homeland must be defended. He believes voluntary service is a fantastic thing and in Hungary’s interest. Those who undertake it deserve recognition for their determination. However, young people must prepare themselves for the fact that smoothing out this situation will not take one or two years. The coming years will be difficult, and in his view it may take three or four years before things settle. If more people vote for the Tisza Party, then it will not be three or four wasted years but twenty. He recalled that after 2002 it took eight years for them to return. Now they would have to fight to restore things and also confront international forces. The stakes of this election, therefore, are not merely the next four years.