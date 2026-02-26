PM Orban: Even Oil Blockade Won’t Bring Hungary's Economy to Its Knees Before Election + Video

– “I expected some dirty tricks during the campaign. I thought the intensity of personal threats would increase,” Prime Minister Viktor Orban said at the Megafon Club event. According to Mr. Orban, the possibility that Ukraine - with Brussels’ help - could cut Hungary off from cheap Russian oil has become a tangible risk. However, he called this a risky move on Ukraine’s part.
We’ve accumulated enough reserves that the Ukrainian government cannot create chaos before the elections; even with an oil blockade, they cannot force the Hungarian economy to its knees before the vote,
– Mr. Orban said. He added that Hungary protects its critical infrastructure even in peacetime, and that heightened security measures had to be ordered today. Orban recalled that four years ago, something passed over Hungary toward Croatia, prompting the establishment of a defense system to protect the country against such potential attacks.
PM Orban pointed out that there is a supplementary pipeline coming from Croatia that can now bring oil into Hungary. The government is waiting for incoming tankers to refill the strategic reserves. He noted that while the situation is challenging, Hungary also has leverage over Ukraine. “They need to be discouraged from taking these actions. That’s why the Ukrainians are making threats,” he said.
Ukraine's money runs out in April
PM Orban emphasized his belief that there is no physical obstacle preventing the pipeline from operating. He said Ukraine has enough money to cover losses from the Druzhba oil pipeline disruption only until April. He added that until the oil shipments resume, any sanctions packages against Russia will not even be put on the agenda. He also cited another “strong card”: the electricity system.
“Ukraine gets roughly 30–40 percent of its electricity from Hungary,” he said.
We also have Hungarians living abroad, and we would not like to put them if any difficulty.
De However, the "technical capability" exists, Mr. Orban stressed.
He also addressed the impact on Hungarians if cheap Russian oil were to disappear permanently. Prices would rise, and industrial jobs would vanish due to high energy costs – just like in Poland and Germany.
Szóljon hozzá!
Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!