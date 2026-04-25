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Laszlo Dornfeld: Brussels Oversteps Its Authority In Child Protection Law Fight

A timed ruling and a political message in one — that is how Laszlo Dornfeld assessed the decision of the Court of Justice of the European Union in comments to Magyar Nemzet. According to the senior analyst at the Center for Fundamental Rights, Brussels is overstepping its authority in this case, and the ruling poses a serious challenge not only to the previous government but also to the new political leadership.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 04. 25. 16:43
Drag Olympics in Amsterdam (Photo: AFP)
Drag Olympics in Amsterdam (Photo: AFP)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Laszlo Dornfeld, senior analyst at the Center for Fundamental Rights, evaluated the court’s decision for our newspaper. According to the analyst, the ruling is driven not only by legal considerations, but its timing is also telling. He recalled that the Advocate General’s opinion had already been issued ten months ago, which typically signals the court’s final position in advance, yet the judgment was delivered only now. As he put it: “This was a timed ruling.”

According to the expert, it is also no coincidence that several EU member states intervened in the case against Hungary, which he believes clearly indicates a political direction. In his view, the decision is not only about the previous child protection law, but also serves as a signal to the new Hungarian government: Brussels is setting expectations and may hold them accountable.

Laszlo Dornfeld said the new leadership faces a serious dilemma, as the issue of EU funding could become linked to child protection regulations. Voters have strong expectations that the funds be secured, yet the conditions for doing so may involve politically sensitive issues.

He added that the camp supporting the government is heterogeneous, which may make it difficult to represent a unified position on such matters.

The senior analyst also pointed out that the content of the law is often misunderstood in public discourse, and he believes that several political statements distort reality. As he put it, debates on these issues often do not focus on the actual substance of the regulation.

On the issue of competencies, Laszlo Dornfeld was unequivocal:

It is clear that Brussels is overstepping its authority in this case as well.

In his view, family policy fundamentally falls within the competence of member states, yet EU institutions intervene through other legal instruments.

As part of this, the ruling includes elements that are not directly related to child protection. The expert believes this approach is not unique, but can be observed in several other cases involving the European Union, and similar disputes can be expected in the future.

Cover photo: Drag Olympics in Amsterdam (Photo: AFP)

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A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

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Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu