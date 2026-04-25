Laszlo Dornfeld: Brussels Oversteps Its Authority In Child Protection Law Fight

Laszlo Dornfeld, senior analyst at the Center for Fundamental Rights, evaluated the court’s decision for our newspaper. According to the analyst, the ruling is driven not only by legal considerations, but its timing is also telling. He recalled that the Advocate General’s opinion had already been issued ten months ago, which typically signals the court’s final position in advance, yet the judgment was delivered only now. As he put it: “This was a timed ruling.”

According to the expert, it is also no coincidence that several EU member states intervened in the case against Hungary, which he believes clearly indicates a political direction. In his view, the decision is not only about the previous child protection law, but also serves as a signal to the new Hungarian government: Brussels is setting expectations and may hold them accountable.

Laszlo Dornfeld said the new leadership faces a serious dilemma, as the issue of EU funding could become linked to child protection regulations. Voters have strong expectations that the funds be secured, yet the conditions for doing so may involve politically sensitive issues.

He added that the camp supporting the government is heterogeneous, which may make it difficult to represent a unified position on such matters.