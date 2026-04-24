Wizz Air Shielded From Rapid Changes In Jet Fuel Prices

The company said Wizz Air has secured a larger portion of its fuel needs in advance through hedging transactions than most other airlines, shielding it from rapidly changing fuel prices.
More than 75 percent of its fleet consists of aircraft from the Airbus A320neo family, which are highly efficient to operate and have among the lowest fuel consumption per passenger kilometer in the industry, the statement added.
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