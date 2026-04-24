légiforgalomkerozinhiányWizz Air
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Wizz Air Shielded From Rapid Changes In Jet Fuel Prices

Wizz Air issued a statement after a rival company recently suggested the airline could face bankruptcy due to rising costs. The carrier said it is protected against rapid fluctuations in jet fuel prices.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 04. 24. 14:38
: A Wizz Air aircraft landing at Stuttgart Airport (Photo: AFP)
: A Wizz Air aircraft landing at Stuttgart Airport (Photo: AFP)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

The company said Wizz Air has secured a larger portion of its fuel needs in advance through hedging transactions than most other airlines, shielding it from rapidly changing fuel prices.

More than 75 percent of its fleet consists of aircraft from the Airbus A320neo family, which are highly efficient to operate and have among the lowest fuel consumption per passenger kilometer in the industry, the statement added.

Wizz Air’s financial position is stable, with significant liquidity, and it finances its aircraft 18 months in advance, a process for which financial service providers compete strongly. The statement also noted that the airline maintains long-standing relationships with leading leasing companies and manufacturers, and continues to execute its fleet strategy without disruption.

 

Cover photo: A Wizz Air aircraft landing at Stuttgart Airport (Photo: AFP)

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