Újabb elképesztő felvételek az orosz–ukrán háború pusztításairól

Porig rombolt épületekről, lángoló járművekről osztottak meg döbbenetes videókat a közösségi médiában.

Borítókép: Sűrű fekete füstoszlopok szállnak a magasba az orosz rakétacsapásokat követően a Fekete-tenger partján fekvő Odessza kikötővárosból 2022. április 3-án (Fotó: MTI/AP/Pétrosz Jannakurisz)

Háború Ukrajnában

Von der Leyen: Megsérti az uniós szankciókat Orbán, ha rubellel fizet az orosz gázért

A dosszié összes cikke

Ukrajnába utazott Karl Nehammer osztrák kancellár

A politikus ellátogat Kijevbe és a civilek ellen elkövetett atrocitások jelképévé vált Bucsába is.

Von der Leyen: Megsérti az uniós szankciókat Orbán, ha rubellel fizet az orosz gázért

Az Európai Bizottság elnöke figyelmeztette a magyar miniszterelnököt.

Háború Ukrajnában: ma éjjel történt

A Pentagon tájékoztatása szerint több ezerrel nőtt a Harkiv közelébe vezényelt orosz katonák létszáma.

Akár heteken belül csatlakozhatnak a svédek és a finnek a NATO-hoz

Helena Gissén svéd újságíró a Magyar Nemzetnek: Putyin érdekzónájának tartja Finnországot és Svédországot.

Elbukott Olaf Scholz terve az oltási kötelezettség bevezetéséről

A német kancellár kudarca rávilágít arra, milyen nehézséget okoznak a koalíciós partnerek nézeteltérései a kormányzásban.

EU szintű gázembargót követelnek a balti államok

Németország egyelőre nem hajlik az orosz energiaimport teljes betiltására.
idézőjelVélemény
BUGNYÁR ZOLTÁN (UPPSALA)

Bagoly mondja verébnek, hogy nagyfejű

Ha az EU-ban Magyarországot kell bírálni vagy bűnbakot keresni, Svédország, élen a médiával, mindig igyekszik túlteljesíteni az elvárásokat. Ez történik most is.

