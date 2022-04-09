Újabb elképesztő felvételek az orosz–ukrán háború pusztításairól

Ukraine Foreign Legion pushing through to the Eastern front#Ukraine #UkraineRussianWar pic.twitter.com/sRKIrhq07s— 🇺🇸 🔴FatherNLAW YouTube 🇺🇦 (@YTFatherNLAW) April 8, 2022
Service dogs help rescue workers find enemy bombs to defuse in liberated regions of #Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/JKia9UPFDI— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) April 8, 2022
The Antonov An-225 Mriya memorial site in #Hostomel.— Chaudhary Parvez (@ChaudharyParvez) April 9, 2022
The king of the skies is dead, but we can make it a fresh start.#UkraineRussianWar pic.twitter.com/XMCR6xOqEp
#Ukraine: In #Chernihiv Oblast a Ukrainian FGM-148 "Javelin" caused the rapid disassembly of a Russian T-72B tank. pic.twitter.com/C1tRtQwEWc— 🇺🇦 Ukraine Weapons Tracker (@UAWeapons) April 8, 2022
#Ukraine: Video from a couple of days ago, showing a destroyed BMP-2 and 9P140 MRL (From the BM-27 Uragan system) of the Russian Army destroyed by Ukrainian troops. pic.twitter.com/gHqBCrZkDT— 🇺🇦 Ukraine Weapons Tracker (@UAWeapons) April 8, 2022
#Kharkiv, Northern Saltivka district.— Walter Lekh🇺🇦 (@walterlekh) April 9, 2022
Russians continued to shell the city and that particular residential district received the biggest amount of Russian rocket and artillery strikes.#RussiaUkraineWar #RussiaInvadedUkraine #Ukraine #RussianAggression pic.twitter.com/7wnycCT2KU
Kontrolü kaybedilen #Russia T-72 tankı #Chernihiv bölgesinde köprüden düştü.— Orhan SARIKAYA 🇹🇷 (@osarikaya01) April 8, 2022
Şimdi o bir Ukraynalı T-72.
#ukraine pic.twitter.com/Xdz32LzkB3
Missile Tochka-U, SS-21 Scarab, riportato intercettato dalle difese aeree Ucraine nella zona di #Chernihiv. Il lancio sarebbe avvenuto in #Bielorussia, secondo fonti ucraine. pic.twitter.com/OMIAt8NdB4— OSINT-I (@OSINTI1) April 9, 2022
In questo quartiere residenziale di #Chernihiv le bombe russe sono arrivate alle 13, quando tutti erano a tavola, cosi i morti sono stati molti di più.— Vincenzo Frenda (@vinzfrenda) April 9, 2022
Sotto le macerie ancora ci sono decine di corpi ma nessuno li cerca più. #war #ukraine #ucraina #WarCrimes pic.twitter.com/XV6X8rjULU
Borítókép: Sűrű fekete füstoszlopok szállnak a magasba az orosz rakétacsapásokat követően a Fekete-tenger partján fekvő Odessza kikötővárosból 2022. április 3-án (Fotó: MTI/AP/Pétrosz Jannakurisz)