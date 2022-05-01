időjárás 22°C Fülöp, Jakab 2022. május 1.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Karc FM
Karc FM
Hír TV Hír TV
Karc FM
Karc FM
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 22°C
Fülöp, Jakab
2022. május 1.

Elképesztő videón, ahogy oroszok tengeralattjáróról lőnek cirkálórakétákat Ukrajna felé

Forrás: Twitter
3 órája 3 órája
Elképesztő videón, ahogy oroszok tengeralattjáróról lőnek cirkálórakétákat Ukrajna felé

Újabb döbbenetes felvételeket osztottak meg a háborús övezetből.

Az orosz tengeralattjáró a Fekete-tengeren kezdett rakétatámadást ukrán katonai célpontok ellen.

A háború megrázó pillanatairól rendszeresen osztanak meg új tartalmakat. 

Borítókép: Mentőalakulatok dolgoznak, miután két nagy erejű robbanás rázta meg az ukrán fővárost, Kijevet 2022. április 28-án (Fotó: MTI/AP/Efrem Lukackij)

Háború Ukrajnában

Többmillió tonna gabona rekedt az ukrajnai kikötőkben

A dosszié összes cikke

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Gulyás Gergely: Az orosz-ukrán háború miatt nem szabad, hogy Európa önmagát büntesse

origo.hu

Magyar sztárok vallottak az édesanyjukról

ripost.hu

Ez az öt szám jelentett a lottón százmilliókat a héten

borsonline.hu

Üzent Szergej Lavrov

hirtv.hu

Somhegyi Krisztián őszintén vallott a magánéletéről: készen áll az apaságra

ripost.hu

Végleg elhagyják az oroszok a Nemzetközi Űrállomást

vg.hu

Ennyi pénzt vett fel Hadházy Ákos, azért, hogy tavaly kétszer bement a munkahelyére

magyarnemzet.hu

Gáspár Bea elárulta: így boldogul Evelin és Virág a konyhában

mindmegette.hu

Leállósáv a hadak útján

magyarnemzet.hu

Szülei sem értették, miért akart elnök lenni Zelenszkij

magyarnemzet.hu

Soha nem látott dolog eshet meg Ronaldóval a következő idényben

magyarnemzet.hu

Kisebb palotának is beillő ingatlant épít magának Ujhelyi István

magyarnemzet.hu

Ajánló

Többmillió tonna gabona rekedt az ukrajnai kikötőkben

Az ukrajnai kikötők és tengeri útvonalak az orosz invázió miatt hozzáférhetetlenné váltak.

Fellebbezett Derek Chauvin, a George Floyd meggyilkolása miatt elítélt rendőrtiszt

A héten benyújtott dokumentum szerint az esküdtszéket befolyásolta a BLM-tüntetések és a nagy médianyilvánosság.
idézőjelVélemény
Békés Márton

A nemzeti kultúra korszaka

A kulturális szuverenitás megerősítése stratégiai kérdés.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huSzeged - szegedma.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
888.huhirvilag.humandiner.humagyarnemzet.humainap.humetropol.huszabadfold.hu
Sport
csupasport.hufourfourtwo.hunemzetisport.hu
Gazdaság
agrariumonline.hufigyelo.huvg.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hubravo.hudietaesfitnesz.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.huvidekize.huvitorlazasmagazin.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.hu
Szolgáltatás
deliapro.huingatlanbazar.hujegyed.humediaworks.humegyekartya.huszuperinfo.hutvmusor.hu