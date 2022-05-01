Elképesztő videón, ahogy oroszok tengeralattjáróról lőnek cirkálórakétákat Ukrajna felé

Az orosz tengeralattjáró a Fekete-tengeren kezdett rakétatámadást ukrán katonai célpontok ellen.
Russia used a diesel submarine in the Black Sea to strike Ukrainian military targets with "Kalibr" cruise missiles.— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) April 29, 2022
This is the first time #Russia's military has reported using submarine strikes against #Ukrainian targets, Interfax reported.
Video: Russian Defense Ministry pic.twitter.com/l4pH2sftgB
A háború megrázó pillanatairól rendszeresen osztanak meg új tartalmakat.
It is now confirmed that the #RussianArmy has killed twice as many #Mariupol residents in these two months of war as #Nazi #Germany did in its two years in the city during World War II.#Ukraine #RussianWarCrimes #Россия #Russians #PutinWarCrimes #войска #Российские #Russia pic.twitter.com/e8OP1wYTNM— News from Ukraine (@uasupport999) May 1, 2022
📽️Ukrainian forces shelling Russian positions near Izium, #Kharkiv Oblast. #UkraineRussiaWar pic.twitter.com/Z5te0gqcjj— MilitaryLand.net (@Militarylandnet) April 30, 2022
📽️Ukrainian helicopters flying low and firing rockets towards Russian positions #UkraineRussiaWar pic.twitter.com/4xxAr54mjd— MilitaryLand.net (@Militarylandnet) April 30, 2022
No video, imagens do lado #russo dos combates em #Mariupol. 🇷🇺🇺🇦#RussianUkrainianWar #Russian #Russia #Ucrania #Ukraine #UkraineRussiaWar pic.twitter.com/5bHbQ1wRi4— Military InfoBR ®🇧🇷 (@militaryinfobr) May 1, 2022
❗️#russian invaders "denazified" a 16-story building in #Kharkiv 😳#UkraineRussianWar #UkraineUnderAttaсk pic.twitter.com/6lX30b1sWC— Anil Kumar Verma (@AnilKum72772858) May 1, 2022
Kharkiv, recovered russian cluster munition rocket boosters and containers.#RussianWarCrimes pic.twitter.com/W19AzQ17Wc— Stratcom Centre UA (@StratcomCentre) April 29, 2022
The russian rocket hit one of the compartments of the hospital in Bashtanka, Mykolaiv region, but others were also damaged, in particular, the children's one.#hospitalukraine #UkraineUnderAttaсk pic.twitter.com/61KpkFn8t4— BIMCO 2022 (@Bimco2022) April 30, 2022
In the past 24 hours the russian occupiers killed 4 civilians, including a child in the Donetsk region#RussianWarCrimes #SaveUkraine #UkraineUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/Oh12Ll2ylP— Ukrainian Media_Truth about war in Ukraine (@truth_about_war) April 30, 2022
Adviser to the mayor of Mariupol published a #video of the first minutes after the #bombing of the #DramaTheater in #Mariupol #MariupolMassacre #MariupolGenocide #Mariupole #War #WarInUkraine2022 #Ukraine #UkraineUnderAttaсk #PrayForUkraine #PrayForAzov pic.twitter.com/GPBK18bOBO— Настя💙💛 (@besstrasnij1) April 30, 2022
#Ukraine: A previously unseen BMD-4M airborne IFV, fully loaded with ammo, captured by Ukrainian forces. pic.twitter.com/DkPOZPduHx— 🇺🇦 Ukraine Weapons Tracker (@UAWeapons) April 30, 2022