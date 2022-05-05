időjárás 20°C Györgyi 2022. május 5.
Györgyi
2022. május 5.

Újabb sokkoló felvételeket tettek közzé a háború pusztításairól

Forrás: Twitter
3 órája 1 órája
Rakétatámadásokról, lángokban álló épületekről, fegyveres összecsapásokról osztottak meg döbbenetes videókat a közösségi médiában.

Borítókép: járművek égnek egy olajraktárban, miután rakéták csapódtak be a létesítménybe az oroszbarát szeparatisták ellenőrzése alatt álló területen a kelet-ukrajnai Donyecktől 15 km-re lévő Makijivkában 2022. május 4-én (Fotó: MTI/AP)

Háború Ukrajnában

Háború Ukrajnában: ma éjjel történt

A dosszié összes cikke

Joe Biden az oroszokkal és magyarokkal keverte az ukránokat

Az amerikai elnök ismét belezavarodott a beszédébe.

Biden: Meg kell védeni az abortuszhoz való jogot a félidős választásokon

Az amerikai legfelsőbb bíróság eltörölheti a művi terhességmegszakítást legalizáló 1973-as ítéletét.
idézőjelVélemény
Bayer Zsolt (MWH)

Kőolaj és földgáz, vagy amit akartok…

Az Európai Bizottság két lépésben tervezi felszámolni az EU orosz energiafüggőségét: első lépésben felszámolja az Európai Uniót.

