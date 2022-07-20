Hatalmas lángokkal égett Ukrajna egyik legfontosabb kikötője + videó

Egy rakétatámadás következtében felrobbant, majd hatalmas lángokkal égett több tartálykocsi Reni város kikötőjében.
In the port of Reni (Odesa region), a tank car of an automobile fuel truck was depressurized.— ТРУХА⚡️English (@TpyxaNews) July 19, 2022
After that, an explosion occurred, which led to a fire. pic.twitter.com/rBmrC9oriD
July 19, 2022
#Russian occupiers shelled #Odesa region at night. According to local authorities, six people were injured, including one child.— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) July 19, 2022
Operational Command "South" of the Armed Forces of #Ukraine reports that seven Kalibr cruise missiles were fired from the Black Sea. pic.twitter.com/H59fh4yV22
Franciaország ismét fegyverekkel támogatja Ukrajnát.
🇫🇷France sends 6 Caesar self-propelled artillery mounts to Ukraine— ТРУХА⚡️English (@TpyxaNews) July 19, 2022
“At the national level, France is fully involved in helping Ukraine, even if we emphasize what we do less than others”
— French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna. pic.twitter.com/g9nJruJ1j7
The governor of the #Bryansk Region, #Russia has reported about shelling of the village of #NovyYurkovichi by #Ukraine.— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) July 19, 2022
According to him, there were no casualties. pic.twitter.com/r7BaArdVD6
Mariupol, destroyed but not conquered. pic.twitter.com/h9XZScycbD— ТРУХА⚡️English (@TpyxaNews) July 19, 2022
The occupiers shelled #Slavyansk— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) July 19, 2022
Residential buildings were damaged, people remained under the rubble.
At the moment, several wounded are known. pic.twitter.com/RShut5dm8s
We have collected for you a video of the shelling of Ukrainian positions in the Donbas, where the servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine courageously and with humor endure difficult trials— ТРУХА⚡️English (@TpyxaNews) July 19, 2022
(1/3) pic.twitter.com/CVXLY5uVve
📽️Ukrainian troops reportedly downed a Russian jet in the area of Nova Kakhovka, #Kherson Oblast. #UkraineRussiaWar pic.twitter.com/cLGQu2rIfJ— MilitaryLand.net (@Militarylandnet) July 19, 2022
📽️Ukrainian forces targeted Antonovskiy Bridge near #Kherson. #UkraineRussiaWar pic.twitter.com/OUtAOw9CQw— MilitaryLand.net (@Militarylandnet) July 19, 2022
Borítókép: Hatalmas lángokkal égett Ukrajna egyik legfontosabb kikötője (Forrás: Twitter/ТРУХА English)