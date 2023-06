A V4 országok csúcstalálkozóján vesz részt Orbán Viktor

Breaking news: on Monday, a summit of Visegrad4 prime ministers will take place in Bratislava 🇭🇺🇵🇱🇸🇰🇨🇿.



Cooperation among the #V4 is essential, as Central Europe can only advance its interests if our nations work unitedly together.



Click here for details:… pic.twitter.com/CELdv5wnZb