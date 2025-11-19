According to Moscow, 1,250 Ukrainian soldiers were killed or severely wounded in the last 24 hours alone. Ukrainian forces reportedly suffered 280 casualties near Pokrovsk and around 50 near Kupyansk. Russia says it destroyed several Ukrainian military facilities, including a drone assembly workshop, energy and fuel infrastructure, an American HIMARS launcher, 11 armored vehicles, and Neptune missile systems.

Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov stressed:

We have taken a major step toward victory and toward achieving the goals of the special military operation. There is no doubt further successes will follow.

The large-scale Russian offensive has deeply shaken Ukrainian morale — chaos is spreading across the front. According to recent Russian military reports, roughly 9,500 Ukrainian troops have been killed or seriously wounded in recent weeks in the “special operation” zone.

Zelensky Clings to Western Aid

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron announced yet another “historic” move on Monday in Paris: France intends to sell 100 Rafale fighter jets to Ukraine under a long-term defense cooperation plan.

🔴 Volodymyr Zelensky et Emmanuel Macron signent une lettre d'intention dont le contenu reste pour l’instant inconnu.



Le président ukrainien avait qualifié cet accord en matière d’armement d’« historique » pic.twitter.com/dO5lKyDeDP — LCI (@LCI) November 17, 2025

Reports say the deal spans a “ten-year time frame,” laying out possible future contracts for Ukraine to purchase new French defense equipment.

This move signals once again that the West is prepared to drag the war out for years — at the cost of countless more lives.

But — as experts are quick to point out — the announcement may be little more than a political communication stunt with almost no connection to reality.

French Promise Is More a Domestic Politics Poker Game

Jozsef Horvath, security expert and head of the Research Center for the Protection of Sovereignty, told Magyar Nemzet:

For the French defense industry, these promises are highly unlikely to be fulfilled by either side. Producing and delivering one hundred fighter jets to Ukraine within ten years — assuming Ukraine even maintains its current state structure by then — is a question that simply cannot be answered today.

According to the expert, the entire announcement is “nothing more than an empty bluff.” Kyiv is now trying to purchase air-defense systems that are still under development. Horvath calls it a “nothing-left-to-lose” poker match.

Both sides say ‘all in,’ but in reality there's no real substance behind it.

He also noted that it remains entirely unclear where the aircraft would be serviced, who would train the pilots, and how Ukraine would maintain such complex and expensive systems.

This announcement is nothing more than a bluff aimed at the public — nothing else,

he added.