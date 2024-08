III. Károly brit király „nyugdíjazott” tojótyúkot fogadott örökbe

🐔Welcome home, Henrietta! 🐔

His Majesty The King has rehomed @BHWTOfficial’s one-millionth hen at Highgrove Gardens!

The British Hen Welfare Trust works to rehome commercial laying hens.

Named Henrietta by His Majesty, she arrived with 29 other hens earlier this month. pic.twitter.com/Vj5kQhaD6C