Kapaszkodjunk meg, az első négy sorrendje: Nadal, Djokovics, Marozsán, Federer

78.6 - Defeating Aleksandar Kovacevic in Miami, Fabian Marozsan's current win rate is 78.6% (11-3) at ATP Masters 1000 events, trailing only two players since 1990 - Rafael Nadal (82.2%) and Novak Djokovic (82.1%) - min. 10 matches. Unexpected.#MiamiOpen | @MiamiOpen @atptour pic.twitter.com/BtrmDf0dCl