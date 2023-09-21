időjárás 25°C Mirella , Máté 2023. szeptember 21.
Máté, Mirella
2023. szeptember 21.

Kocsis Máté: A svédek láthatóan úgy döntöttek, hogy nem akarnak a NATO-hoz csatlakozni

magyar
The Soros empire and the Brussels bureaucracy want to push Hungary back to the Gyurcsany era

PM Orban: We cannot allow Hungary's fate to be decided abroad

Munkatársunktól
2 órája
PM Orban: We cannot allow Hungary's fate to be decided abroad

This will be the year when Hungary’s opponents want to bring the country to its knees and take away the country's sovereignty, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said at the meeting.

Hungary's opponents want to use the crisis caused by the war to push Hungary back to the Gyurcsany era, when the fate of Hungarians was decided abroad.

These are the stakes for the coming year, the prime minister at the ruling Fidesz-KDNP party alliance’s annual closed-door parliamentary group meeting in Esztergom, according to information obtained by Magyar Nemzet.

As usual, the political season began with Prime Minister Viktor Orban's assessment of the coming period in front of the parliamentary group of Fidesz-KDNP. According to Magyar Nemzet's information, he began his speech by saying that

"this year has a lot at stake, because the Soros empire, reinforced by the ruling US Democrats, is launching a Goliath-like attack on the right-wing media and the enthusiastic national-minded parties in most European countries, which often take part in politics without money."

It is visible that in the US, where the stakes are high, they outright want to send Trump to jail to prevent him from threatening the power of Soros and the Democrats.

"The globalists want the European Commission and the US president, and Hungary is the thorn in their side," said the prime minister, assessing Hungary's position in this struggle. He said that the reason for this is that 

"Hungary is the freest country in Europe today."

“There is a fence on the border, there is no immigration, there is a family policy. There is no gender ideology in schools, we are not supplying arms to Ukraine and we do not want to get involved in the war," the prime minister said.

“Today we Hungarians are free to decide our own destiny, free from influence. That is why they want to silence us, and this year they are even trying to break us. But we will not let them," he said, summing up the situation facing the country.

PM Orban then went on to discuss who Hungary's enemies are, and from whom Hungarian sovereignty must be defended. They are the Soros empire, the Brussels bureaucracy and their allies, he said.

“They are the ones who want to attack our economic sovereignty, who want to abolish our cultural sovereignty and who want to take away our political sovereignty.”

he added, explaining in detail what this means in practice.

“They attack our economic sovereignty by wanting to abolish utility bill reductions and by protecting multinationals so that they can freely raise prices and make money off the people.”

They want to twist out of our hands the regulatory tools we use to protect our families. And as if that weren't enough, they want to dump grains containing GMOs onto the Hungarian market, and they want to tell us where we can buy our energy from and at what price.

he said.

“They want to destroy our cultural sovereignty by wanting to forcibly settle immigrants in Hungary and even create the biggest migrant ghettos in Europe.”

They want to impose their gender ideology on us and even tell us how to run our universities and what to teach in them, even by excluding Hungarian students from common European scholarship programs in order to achieve their goals.

They want to deprive us of our political sovereignty by withholding funds owed to Hungary in blatant violation of the law, while forcing us to pay to Ukraine, and they would also admit Ukraine to the EU without any debate, even though it does not meet any of the requirements that are imposed on other member states.

“Finally, they are unscrupulously influencing Hungarian public life with money sent from abroad. Of course, money is not an issue here: these sums don’t go to students, teachers and hospitals, but the dollar-left, the dollar-media and the 'dollar-civilians,'" the prime minister concluded.

The premier reiterated that the challenge must be met in every single issue and that Hungary's freedom of choice must not be compromised. To achieve this, Hungarian families must of course stand by them, the prime minister said.

“When it comes to war, immigration, gender and foreign influence, the Hungarian people don't believe the siren voices of Soros, they don't believe Brussels and they don't believe Gyurcsany’s dollar leftists.”

said the prime minister.

"But what does all this mean for us? The struggle for Hungarian freedom will be decided not only in Brussels or America, but here in Hungary, in our own communities. The supporters of the global elite are not only to be found in the ranks of the Brussels elite or the American Democrats, but also in a number of Hungarian communities, for example in out-of-control Budapest, where traffic jams, dirt and chaos reign. Or there are the pseudo-civilians and the local media that claim to be independent, that have come out of nowhere and whose aim is to stir up tensions and frighten local authorities with national-minded leaderships. They are all funded from Brussels or through the Soros network and create garrisons where national forces are in power."

PM Orban concluded his speech by saying that the stakes of the 2024 European Parliament elections and the local elections are the same:

The preservation of Hungary's sovereignty.

“On the basis of common values, 2024 must be won both at home and in Europe, not for ourselves, but for the country, the prime minister said.

(Cover photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orban Photo: Prime Minister's Press Office/Fischer Zoltán)

Katalin Novak: Hungary is open to take part in any peace initiative that creates a feasible environment for a lasting ceasefire in Ukraine

Katalin Novak: Hungary is open to take part in any peace initiative that creates a feasible environment for a lasting ceasefire in Ukraine

Hungary welcomes the Ukrainian peace initiative and is open to join the process, Hungarian President Katalin Novak affirmed.
New pilot financial instrument earmarked for Ukraine does not serve EU's real objectives

New pilot financial instrument earmarked for Ukraine does not serve EU's real objectives

Export credits are a very effective tool to support companies' export activities, Fidesz MEP Erno Schaller-Baross said.
Hungary FM: terrorism and illegal migration form vicious circle

Hungary FM: terrorism and illegal migration form vicious circle

Intensifying migratory waves towards Europe pose a great threat.
Le Figaro: EU is helpless against migrants, lives in denial

Le Figaro: EU is helpless against migrants, lives in denial

According to the French newspaper, the European Union has been weakened by the migration challenge, and the crisis it caused has led to a conflict between France, Germany and Italy.
Hungarians receive lower-quality goods compared to Western Europe

Hungarians receive lower-quality goods compared to Western Europe

Numerous products have dual quality, and better, higher quality items of a product range are not sold by manufacturers in Hungary.
Migrant invasion turns Italians' life into living hell + videos

Migrant invasion turns Italians' life into living hell + videos

Besides the overcrowded island of Lampedusa, Bologna is also teeming with illegal immigrants.
idézőjelVélemény
Pongó László

A botrányos svéd kisfilm közelebbről

A svéd kormány a balos svéd sajtó függvénye, és úgy is cselekszik.

