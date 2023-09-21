As usual, the political season began with Prime Minister Viktor Orban's assessment of the coming period in front of the parliamentary group of Fidesz-KDNP. According to Magyar Nemzet's information, he began his speech by saying that

"this year has a lot at stake, because the Soros empire, reinforced by the ruling US Democrats, is launching a Goliath-like attack on the right-wing media and the enthusiastic national-minded parties in most European countries, which often take part in politics without money."

It is visible that in the US, where the stakes are high, they outright want to send Trump to jail to prevent him from threatening the power of Soros and the Democrats.

"The globalists want the European Commission and the US president, and Hungary is the thorn in their side," said the prime minister, assessing Hungary's position in this struggle. He said that the reason for this is that

"Hungary is the freest country in Europe today."

“There is a fence on the border, there is no immigration, there is a family policy. There is no gender ideology in schools, we are not supplying arms to Ukraine and we do not want to get involved in the war," the prime minister said.