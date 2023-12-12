időjárás 5°C Gabriella 2023. december 12.
Gabriella
2023. december 12.
Orban's Resolute Stand A Path For Others To Follow

Odrobina Kristóf
1 órája
Orban's Resolute Stand A Path For Others To Follow

Viktor Orban is the EU's longest continuously serving prime minister and a pivotal figure on crucial European policy issues, said Levente Szikra, senior analyst at the Center for Fundamental Rights, in response Magyar Nemzet's inquiry. Both Brussels and the left-wing Biden administration are exerting pressure on Western governments, and not everyone is strong enough to resist, the expert pointed out.

– Many attempt to portray Viktor Orbán as an isolationist politician. However, the French president himself invited him to Paris to discuss positions on a crucial issue for the EU. What does this meeting convey to the narrative of the leftist-liberal mainstream?

– The false claims of isolation are consistently contradicted by reality. Left-wing politicians are not accustomed to engaging in debates to defend national interests abroad - after all, this is the source of their income - so such a situation is s strange for them. No wonder that they are frightened by any debate and immediately cry isolationism. The fact is, however, that Viktor Orban is the longest serving prime minister of the EU and a key player on many important European policy issues, 

because he represents a resolute stand that others can align with. Many argue with him, while others are in agreement, but all European leaders have some sort of relationship with him.

The Hungarian prime minister's relationship with President Macron is particularly interesting, as they disagree on most policy issues, but are able to work together reasonably. What we'd need is for other European leaders to also embrace the French president's approach.

 

– In an interview with the French weekly Le Point, PM Orban said that Ukraine's accession to the EU was untimely, and he provided a detailed justification. Why are these arguments not seen by Western member states?

– They certainly see them, but in many cases they lack the adequate room for political maneuvering to express and represent their interests. Faltering governments, rainbow coalitions, self-abandonment - we see many phenomena in several member states that make it very difficult to represent national interests. Not to mention the fact that governments are under pressure from both Brussels and the left-wing Biden administration, and not everyone has the strength to resist.

 

– The interview also touched on the issue of sanctions against Russia, that are doing more harm to Europe than to Russia. There are concrete figures behind this fact, so why are Western countries unwilling to accept this?

– Again, the decisive factor here is the lack of autonomy. The fact that the sanctions policy is a mistake was obvious from the very beginning, and Hungary has consistently voiced its objections. However, the Brussels bureaucrats and the left-wing US administration had long decided these issues by the time European citizens and their representative governments were formally given the right to decide. This story also underscores the significance of sovereignty. 

Representing your interests is only possible if you have the strength and autonomy to  do so. So it's a mistake for anyone to relinquish their right to decide in favor of ideologies and European values that ring hollow. Sovereignty is not an argument against federal cooperation. In fact, it is what makes such cooperation possible. Allies can only be equal partners who have a say in the framework of their cooperation. 

Those who cannot do so are not considered allies, but subordinates. The Hungarian interest is in alliances where we will fight for what is important for us, even engaging in disputes, if necessary.

– The problem concerning the rights of Transcarpathia Hungarians is urgent. What is primarily needed from Ukraine and why is Ukraine hesitant on this issue?

Both Hungary and the Hungarians of Transcarpathia rightfully expect the Ukrainian state to guarantee - in a legal and political sense,  i.e. at the level of rules and everyday reality - free language use and native languages education for minorities.

This is not only a fundamental Hungarian national interest but also a prerequisite for Ukraine's EU accession goal. While there has been some progress in this area, which is welcome, it does not mean that all the problems have been resolved. The reason for Ukraine's hesitation is difficult to ascertain, as they haven't provided a clear explanation. However, one thing is certain: the nationalist leadership now views itself as part of some nation-building project that excludes all national minorities.

This mindset, however, is not compatible with EU law and European political tradition and is, therefore, unsustainable.

Cover photo: The photo released by the PM's Press Office shows French President Emmanuel Macron (r) receiving PM Viktor Orban ahead of their working dinner in Paris at the Elysée Palace on December 7, 2023 (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister's Press Office/Benko Vivien Cher)

Ajánló

Why Hungary Opposes Ukraine's EU Bid + Video

Why Hungary Opposes Ukraine's EU Bid + Video

Fidesz MEP Balazs Hidveghi explains.
Hungary FM Holds Talks With Ukrainian Counterpart + Video

Hungary FM Holds Talks With Ukrainian Counterpart + Video

Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto held talks with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitro Kuleba on Ukraine's European integration aspirations, in Brussels.
Brussels Threatens: Hungary Receives Infringement Proceedings Notice

Brussels Threatens: Hungary Receives Infringement Proceedings Notice

Even France is reconsidering support for Ukraine's EU membership.
Katalin Kariko: This Is An Incredible Award + Video

Katalin Kariko: This Is An Incredible Award + Video

The most crucial aspect is relishing our profession, Ms Kariko opined.
PM Orban Straightens President Zelensky's Course in Argentina + Video

PM Orban Straightens President Zelensky's Course in Argentina + Video

The tense exchange between the Ukrainian head of state and Hungary's prime minister was caught on camera.
Four-Month Wait: What's Holding Up Ukraine's New Ambassador?

Four-Month Wait: What's Holding Up Ukraine's New Ambassador?

The ambassador's gestures towards Hungarians may raise some eyebrows at the Kyiv foreign ministry.
idézőjelVélemény
Csépányi Balázs

Pottyondy Edina fröcsögve szállt bele Tóth Gabiba

Újabb rémisztő agymenés az internet vicsorgó démonától.

