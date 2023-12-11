PM Orban Straightens President Zelensky's Course in Argentina + Video

We have also reported recently that Andriy Yermak, the head of the Ukrainian presidential office, had a telephone conversation with Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.

Andriy Jermak informed Mr Szijjarto that the Ukrainian parliament is preparing to adopt several important pieces of legislation. Hungary's foreign minister thanked him for the information and took note of it.

"There was agreement between them on the need to improve relations between Hungary and Ukraine, and that the best way to achieve this is through direct personal dialogue. Therefore, they agreed that FM Szijjarto and Andriy Yermak would meet in person," the spokesman said.

During the talks, Andriy Yermak proposed a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. The Hungarian side is of course open to such a meeting, but it only makes sense if there is a chance that such a meeting will have a positive outcome, which requires thorough preparation and preliminary discussions, the spokesman said.

PM Viktor Orban attends the inauguration ceremony of new Argentine President Javier Milei in Buenos Aires on December 10, 2023. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stands next to PM Orban (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister's Press Office/Fischer Zoltan)