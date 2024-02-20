Aladár , Álmos 2024. február 20.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás °C
Aladár, Álmos
2024. február 20.
magyar

Pressman Welcomes Key Soros Beneficiary

Magyar Nemzet
2 órája 2 órája
Pressman Welcomes Key Soros Beneficiary

A bipartisan delegation of US senators held a crucial meeting with representatives of Hungarian NGOs and their experts, according to the US Embassy. The meeting was also attended by Sandor Lederer, who previously admitted that he is backed by George Soros. Mr Lederer also received an Obama Fellowship, which was awarded to 20 people out of 20,000 applicants.

As highlighted in a previous article by Magyar Nemzet, three U.S. senators visited Hungary over the weekend as guests of Ambassador David Pressman. During a Sunday press conference at the U.S. Embassy in Budapest, they called on the Hungarian parliament to swiftly ratify Sweden's NATO accession. Rajmund Fekete, director of the Institute for Communism Research and a research fellow at the John Lukacs Institute at the National University of Public Service, emphasized to our newspaper earlier that these senators have harbored concerns about Hungary for years, particularly focusing on issues such as the Soros University or Sweden's NATO accession bid. The U.S. Embassy released several photos capturing discussions between the senators, Hungary's opposition leaders, and 'representatives of Hungarian NGOs and their experts.' This is where Sandor Lederer enters the picture.

 

Who is Mr Lederer? 

K-Monitor, spearheaded by Mr Lederer, has from the get go been supported by George Soros's main foundation, the Open Society Foundations (OSF), but the organization also receives funds from other US sources. Sandor Lederer, K-Monitor's director, revealed in an earlier interview that "around 15-16 percent of our annual revenue last year came from OSF." K-Monitor has received $205,360 directly from OSF between 2017 and 2021, which is equivalent to $73,929,600 at the current 360-forint exchange rate. 

According to information obtained by the Firewall Group (Tuzfalcsoport), K-Monitor also received HUF 18 million from OSIFE. 

This organization is the European subsidiary of Soros's Open Society Foundations. However, George Soros is not Mr Lederer's only overseas supporter. In 2018, the K-Minitor's chief received an  Obama Fellowship, which was awarded to merely 20 people out of 20,000 applicants. The scholarship was awarded by the Obama Foundation, the foundation of former US President Barack Obama. 

Sandor Lederer and Barack Obama at the Obama Foundation event (Source: Twitter)

According to Mr Lederer, the scholarship is not a cash grant but a mentorship. Interestingly, his publications in 2017 did not solely focus on corruption-related cases, as - in a book of essays funded by the National Endowment for Democracy (NED) - he also wrote about Russian energy at length. It's worth recalling the Hungarian parliamentary committee's remarks on NED with regard to the so-called "rolling dollars" scandal: 

It's essentially the officialized presence of the CIA abroad.

What is less frequently discussed by left-wingers regarding Mr. Lederer is his entry into public life, which began with a cross-cutting stunt on November 1, 2000. The Regnum Marianum Church, located in Budapest's City Park, was demolished during the Rakosi era in 1951 to make room for a vast empty space designated for public parades and marches, known as Felvonulási Square. A monument later marked the church's site, but the wooden cross on it was sawed down and adorned with a drawing depicting a red star, courtesy of Mr Lederer and his four accomplices. He inscribed "Budapest Liberation Front" next to his drawing. During the court proceedings, Mr. Lederer denied premeditation, arguing that he happened to have a saw with him, "just in case."

Mr Lederer's cousin, Andras, is also a member of the Soros circle:

Since the fall of 2015, he has been working for the Helsinki Committee's asylum program ("advocacy manager, senior staff member"). Since 2002 Andras Lederer has been a member of SZDSZ (the Hungarian Social Democratic Party - ed.). From 2003 he served as national spokesman for New Generation. In 2004, he became the an organization's vice-president, and in 2006 its president. In 2008, he became a member of the influential national executive board of SZDSZ.

Cover photo: Sandor Lederer (Photo: MTI/Zsolt Szigetvary)

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Fejszével verte halálra egy 14 éves Bács-Kiskun vármegyei fiú az anyját

Fejszével verte halálra egy 14 éves Bács-Kiskun vármegyei fiú az anyját

origo.hu
Megszólalt a visszatéréséről Szabó Zsófi

Megszólalt a visszatéréséről Szabó Zsófi

origo.hu
„Ittam egy sört a szívem miatt” – Dárdai eljátszotta az utolsó esélyét

„Ittam egy sört a szívem miatt” – Dárdai eljátszotta az utolsó esélyét

metropol.hu
Megtörtént, amire csak gondolhattunk: Elon Musk újabb technológiai bravúrról számolt be

Megtörtént, amire csak gondolhattunk: Elon Musk újabb technológiai bravúrról számolt be

vg.hu
Mindenét eladta, majd az összes vagyonát egyetlen rulettpörgetésre tette fel – Ez lett a vége

Mindenét eladta, majd az összes vagyonát egyetlen rulettpörgetésre tette fel – Ez lett a vége

ripost.hu
Kína védelmi megállapodást kötött Magyarországgal

Kína védelmi megállapodást kötött Magyarországgal

vg.hu
Olimpiai bajnokot indít a Fidesz a II. kerületben

Olimpiai bajnokot indít a Fidesz a II. kerületben

origo.hu
Manchesterben megbukott edző veheti át Lőw Zsoltéktól a Bayern Münchent

Manchesterben megbukott edző veheti át Lőw Zsoltéktól a Bayern Münchent

origo.hu
Most a finn miniszterelnök ment neki Orbán Viktornak

Most a finn miniszterelnök ment neki Orbán Viktornak

magyarnemzet.hu
Abraham Lincoln adott kegyelmet Biden gyilkos üknagyapjának

Abraham Lincoln adott kegyelmet Biden gyilkos üknagyapjának

magyarnemzet.hu
Biden dühös a sajtóra + videó

Biden dühös a sajtóra + videó

magyarnemzet.hu
Fizessen elő a Magyar Nemzetre most és a kedvezmény mellé ajándékot is kap!

Fizessen elő a Magyar Nemzetre most és a kedvezmény mellé ajándékot is kap!

lapcentrum.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

Action for Democracy to Try Anew This Year

Action for Democracy to Try Anew This Year

Globalist forces haven't given up on colonizing Hungary.
"Israelis Grateful to Orban and Government for Always Standing Up For Israel"

"Israelis Grateful to Orban and Government for Always Standing Up For Israel"

"Hungary has always stood up for Israel in the EU and the UN, and we are important allies," Yair Netanyahu told the Hungarian news portal.
Alex Soros Holds Debriefing With Von Der Leyen On His Right

Alex Soros Holds Debriefing With Von Der Leyen On His Right

The dinner hosted by Soros in Munich was attended by leading US and European politicians.
"No Place For Illegal Migrants In Austria"

"No Place For Illegal Migrants In Austria"

Herbert Kickl, president of the Freedom Party of Austria, has called for rigorous deportations, saying there is nothing wrong with 'remigration'.
Fidesz MEP: We Must Submit New Child Protection Package to Parliament

Fidesz MEP: We Must Submit New Child Protection Package to Parliament

The government is taking steps.
US Senators Urge Sweden's NATO Accession in Budapest

US Senators Urge Sweden's NATO Accession in Budapest

The US delegation urged the ratification of Sweden's NATO accession bid, but they have trust in PM Orban's words.
idézőjelVélemény
Csépányi Balázs

Az Orbán-gyűlölő Kéri László fejest ugrott a baloldali fekáliatengerbe

A szaktekintély megmártózott.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu