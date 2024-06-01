Everything You Need to Know About Weber's Compulsory Conscription Plans

In the Baltic country, all men aged 18 to 27 are required to enlist for 11 months of service, while military service is voluntary for women.

In the region, the introduction of conscription has emerged in recent years in the wake of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, with the occupation of Crimea in 2014 being a milestone in this regard.

Lithuania decided in favor of mandatory military service in 2015, citing the changed geopolitical situation and the low number of armed forces personnel. In Estonia, the service period is 8 or 11 months for men aged 18 to 27, during which, according to the defense forces' statement, they "acquire the basic knowledge necessary to act as professionals in wartime military units." In Finland, lawmakers recently decided on the mandatory military service period, setting at 165, 255, or 347 days.

Polish soldiers serving in Latvia as part of NATO's enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) operation fire PT-91 tanks during the Silver Arrow exercise at the Adazi base in Latvia on September 29, 2023.

(Photo: MTI/EPA/Valda Kalnina)

According to information made available on the army's website, all men are conscripted from the age of 18. The mandatory military service can be completed until the age of 30, after which they are considered reservists - like all citizens who have previously undergone training.

Sweden is an exception among EU member states: Stockholm is the only EU capital to mandate military service for both men and women.

In Denmark, 18-year-olds must serve for 4 to 12 months, which can be substituted with community service. There is also a concession that those who wish to continue their education after high school can defer mandatory military service until the age of 25. In Greece, military service is mandatory for those aged 19 to 45 and typically lasts 9 to 12 months, depending on the branch of the military. In Austria, a 2013 referendum saw more than 59 percent of the population vote in favor of conscription: all men must serve in the army for eight months, which can be substituted with community service. In Cyprus, conscription applies to men from the age of 18.

Plans afoot to extend mandatory conscription to women

Under Weber's plan, no one, not even women, would be exempt from conscription. This step was already taken in Norway in 2015 and in Sweden in 2017.