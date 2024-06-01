Everything You Need to Know About Weber's Compulsory Conscription Plans

Macron and his circles to bring World War to Europe
With the prospect of the Russia-Ukraine war escalating, French President Emmanuel Macron was among the first to announce at the end of February that "we will do everything to ensure that Russia does not win this war."
He added that sending Western troops to Ukraine was a possibility, but such a move would clearly mean a major disaster, the outbreak of a third world war.
At the end of March, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk declared that we are on the threshold of a new era. "We've entered a pre-war period," he stated.
The Americans have handed over to the Europeans the funding and support for the war in Ukraine. Whatever the outcome of the US presidential election, this war has been left to the Europeans,
– Zoltan Kiszelly, director of political analysis at Századvég, told our newspaper earlier.
The expert also pointed out that the "supply" of young, conscription-age Ukrainian men would soon run out, and even if the 650,000 Ukrainian men now living abroad were sent home, it would only last for a year, as would NATO's roughly 350,000-strong force.
In two years' time, if the war still lasts, there will be no more replacements. So there's a need to start restoring conscription now, to ensure that - even when the are no Ukrainians and professional NATO troops - European replacements are still available for the Ukrainian front line,
– Zoltan Kiszelly underlined.
Compulsory European conscription was first proposed by the German Junge Union (the youth organization of the Christian Democratic Union [CDU] and the Bavarian Christian Social Union [CSU]). The introduction of military service for women and men across Europe was already on the agenda in 2017, but it did not receive sufficient support at the time.
The document explicitly proposes that "all young people should do military or civilian service in a European country for a minimum of nine months and a maximum of 24 months."
The document was drafted by Paul Ziemiak, then Federal President of the youth organization, which had around 110,000 members, and later a politician in the German Christian Democratic Union, who has been a member of the Bundestag since the 2017 federal elections and a member of the Committee on the Interior and Defence. It would not be surprising if he were among the drafters of the German proposal for a draft law on mandatory military service.
Cover photo: German soldiers at the Klietz training ground in the German state of Saxony-Anhalt on February 23, 2024 (Photo: MTI/EPA/Hannibal Hanschke)