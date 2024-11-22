PM Orban: Hungary Continues Following Sensible Path + Video

"Anyone who has been in the military knows how a day begins, and the night is darkest before dawn," Prime Minister Viktor Orban started his morning interview on Kossuth Radio, referring to the two months ahead before the inauguration of the new US President Donald Trump, and that this period is the most critical time of the Russia-Ukraine war, considering the significant risk of the situation escalating.

"We are now in the darkest hour, the two darkest months of the war,"

he stated.

Ukraine is Hungary's next-door neighbor, we are not talking about the expansion of a conflict in a distant part of the world, but about a war in our immediate vicinity, which can rapidly have an impact on us, especially with Hungarians living in Transcarpathia, so the threat is imminent.

Viktor Orban also indicated that big changes will come starting on January 20, when Donald Trump takes office, but until then there are two months. Peace is within reach, but the outgoing US Democrats want to leave a difficult legacy for the new president.

Hungary continues to follow the policy of sensibility,

the PM said. The military context of the war had been reviewed with Hungary's Defense Council, along with whether the European Union has the capacity to encourage Ukraine to continue the war without the Americans. The situation is clear, Mr Orban said, if the Americans pull out, Europe is not in a position militarily to support Ukraine.