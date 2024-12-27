Azbej Tristan: Syrian Christians Can Count on Hungary

Azbej Tristan noted that in recent weeks, and even now, his office has been closely monitoring developments in Syria, particularly the situation of Christians. According to his statement, during this Christmas holidays, they have been receiving both troubling and hopeful news.

On the one hand, the new leadership in Damascus has made several promises regarding the protection of the rights of religious minorities, and has made encouraging gestures toward Christians.

On the other, our Christian partners have reported Islamist threats, burned-down Christmas trees and disrupted holiday celebrations, Mr. Azbej explained, emphasizing that

Hungary will continueto stand by Christians in the Middle East. This is why, through the emergency fund of the Hungary Helps Program, six million forints in immediate humanitarian aid will be delivered via the Maltese Charity Service to the Syrian Melkite Church.

In addition, approximately twenty million forints will be provided to support the efforts of the Syrian Orthodox Church to assist refugees in Lebanon, he added.

Beyond providing immediate relief to their suffering, we consider it particularly important to ensure that Christ’s followers remain in the cradle of Christianity for the long term,

– the state secretary emphasized. He highlighted that the Hungarian government will enable the construction of a new church at the Syrian Orthodox Church’s Damascus center over the next three years, along with the development of educational and community infrastructure. This effort is expected to help thousands of Syrian families stay in their homeland, or return to it.

We believe that the solution is not to bring people in need to Europe, but to take the help to wherever it's needed,

– concluded Azbej Tristan, wishing everyone, in both East and West, a blessed and peaceful Christmas.

Cover photo: Azbej Tristan, the foreign ministry's state secretary in charge of programs assisting persecuted Christians, during the announcement of new support for disadvantaged and persecuted Christians, at the Prime Minister's Office in Naphegy Square (Photo: MTI/Soos Lajos)