PM Orban Will Attend Pope Francis's Funeral

Orbán Viktor: Sok százezer család kerülne nagyon nehéz helyzetbe, ha Ukrajnát felvennék az EU-ba

2025. 04. 25. 8:51
Pope Francis and PM Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook)
Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Deputy PM Zsolt Semjen will attend the Pope's funeral service in St. Peter's Basilica as a member of the Hungarian state delegation led by President Tamas Sulyok, the PM's Communications Department told Hungary's state news agency (MTI) on Thursday.

 

Cover photo: Pope Francis and PM Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook)

 

