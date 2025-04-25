Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Deputy PM Zsolt Semjen will attend the Pope's funeral service in St. Peter's Basilica as a member of the Hungarian state delegation led by President Tamas Sulyok, the PM's Communications Department told Hungary's state news agency (MTI) on Thursday.
PM Orban Will Attend Pope Francis's Funeral
PM Viktor Orban and Deputy PM Zsolt Semjen will attend the Pope's funeral service in St. Peter's Basilica as a member of the Hungarian state delegation led by President Tamas Sulyok.
Cover photo: Pope Francis and PM Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook)
