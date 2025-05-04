It Pays to Be a Mother in Hungary

Child Care Benefits, Allowances and Working

The current government's family-friendly focus in policy brought an overhaul of the child care benefits and allowances system. It is now possible for mothers to continue receiving child care benefits while working, creating greater flexibility and financial security. In Hungary, after the conclusion of the Infant Care Benefit (CSED), which ends 168 days after birth, mothers can work with no time and income caps, without losing benefits such as the Child Care Benefit (GYED) or the Child Care Allowance (GYES).

CSED — which amounts to 100% of a mother’s previous gross salary (minus taxes) for 24 weeks or 168 days of maternity leave — is currently not available if the mother engages in paid work in any capacity. However, this may change: future plans propose allowing mothers to retain 70% of CSED even while working.

The GYED amount is based on salary is available until the child turns two — or three in the case of twins — and can be claimed by either parent.

Crucially, GYED can now be received alongside unlimited income from employment.

For GYES, employment is not allowed until the child is six months old, after which there are no restrictions.