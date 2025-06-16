Peter Szijjarto noted that in Europe, natural gas already costs two to three times as much as in the United States, for example, and electricity costs four to five times as much as economic actors pay for it in China. The drastic decline in the competitiveness of the European economy in recent years has largely been the result of skyrocketing energy prices caused by Brussels' failed policies and sanctions, he added.
Hungary Faces Energy Crisis Threat Due to Von der Leyen–Zelensky Plan
The Hungarian government will use every means at its disposal to thwart the Von der Leyen–Zelensky plan, which would ruin Central Europe's economies and deal another heavy blow to the European economy as a whole, Hungary's minister of foreign affairs and trade said in the Sunday News program on Kossuth Radio.
The EU Energy Council is set to discuss a new proposal on Monday to ban the import of Russian gas and oil. The embargo would end utility cost reductions in Hungary, triple gas prices, and double electricity costs, stressed Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto.
"This plan would ruin Central Europe's economy and would deal another severe blow to the European economy as well," Peter Szijjarto said on public radio.
A Political Attack
Peter Szijjarto believes that the policies of Ursula von der Leyen and Brussels are harmful not only economically but also politically. In his view, the head of the Commission supports Zelensky more strongly than ever before and wants to force the Hungarian people to bear the financial burden of supporting Ukraine.
Since the war broke out in Ukraine, Ukrainians have been pushing for the EU to sanction energy carriers as well, the minister said.
For the past three years, President Zelensky has been trying to get the EU to ban the purchase of natural gas, crude oil, and nuclear fuel from Russia,
he said. He pointed out that a key element of this effort now includes making Hungarians foot the bill for Ukraine's continued support. However, the Hungarian government will use every diplomatic means to stop the 'Von der Leyen–Zelensky plan' and firmly rejects the complete exclusion of Russian energy sources, Peter Szijjarto emphasized.
Support for Ukraine Above All Else?
The pro-war EU elite wants to have Ukraine as a member of the European Union by 2029. European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Marta Kos made bold statements regarding Kyiv and the enlargement process. To accommodate Ukraine, they would eliminate the member state veto, and internal markets would be opened even before accession.
The Hungarian government opposes Ukraine’s fast-tracked EU accession process, because it poses enormous risks and costs. This view was expressed mid-week by the Parliamentary Secretary of the Prime Minister's Cabinet Office.
Balazs Hidveghi said Zelensky’s criticism that Prime Minister Viktor Orban turned Ukraine’s EU membership into a domestic political issue is revealing.
This shows that the accession is being pushed forward behind people's backs, as part of a pre-negotiated deal,
the state secretary said, emphasizing that such a move cannot be made without involving the European citizens.
Ukraine’s EU Accession and Ban on Russian Energy Both Threaten Utility Cost Cuts
As previously reported by our paper, if Brussels achieves its goal of Ukraine joining the European Union as soon as possible, it would necessitate the integration of energy infrastructure. While logical, this move would entail enormous costs and pose serious risks to Hungary’s utility cost reduction scheme.
War damage, security risks (such as landmines), and the procurement of specialized materials and equipment all slow down and increase the cost of reconstruction. Most raw materials would need to be imported, and the condition of roads and bridges further complicates transportation. Due to a lack of local labor, foreign specialists would need to be hired, which would further increase costs.
Integrating such an uncertain and vulnerable system into the European network would pose a major supply security risk. Network fluctuations, potential power outages, and supply disruptions could be felt in Hungary as well. A more unstable energy supply brings higher operating costs, which directly threaten the foundation of the utility cost reduction program, as its sustainability depends on stable and predictable energy prices.
Connecting the Ukrainian system could also create new price pressures on the European energy market. Price volatility in Ukraine and increased transit fees could lead to sustained increases in procurement costs. The utility cost reduction program is designed to protect against such market fluctuations, but if base prices continue to rise, the state would either have to spend more or be forced to modify the system.
Stable and affordable energy supply is a fundamental national interest. Therefore, the government firmly opposes any measures that could jeopardize the financial security of Hungarian families.
Cover photo: Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Source: Facebook/Peter Szijjarto)
Ukraine's EU Accession Could Lead to Hungary Becoming a Warring Party
The policies pursued by Ursula von der Leyen and Brussels are dangerous not only economically but also politically.
Drugs, Prostitution, Weapons: With Ukraine, a Mafia State Would Join the EU
Admitting the country would come with serious risks.
Wailing Has Begun with Ukrainian Pseudo-NGOs Also Attacking Hungary's Drug Policy
The protesters spoke out against the bill without even knowing what measures it contained.
EU Doesn’t Represent Us, It Represents Ukraine
Brussels has provided another one billion euros for Kyiv, which Tamas Menczer called a scandal.
