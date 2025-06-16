A Political Attack

Peter Szijjarto believes that the policies of Ursula von der Leyen and Brussels are harmful not only economically but also politically. In his view, the head of the Commission supports Zelensky more strongly than ever before and wants to force the Hungarian people to bear the financial burden of supporting Ukraine.

Since the war broke out in Ukraine, Ukrainians have been pushing for the EU to sanction energy carriers as well, the minister said.

For the past three years, President Zelensky has been trying to get the EU to ban the purchase of natural gas, crude oil, and nuclear fuel from Russia,

he said. He pointed out that a key element of this effort now includes making Hungarians foot the bill for Ukraine's continued support. However, the Hungarian government will use every diplomatic means to stop the 'Von der Leyen–Zelensky plan' and firmly rejects the complete exclusion of Russian energy sources, Peter Szijjarto emphasized.