Government Announces Tough Response to Ukrainian Provocation

Peter Szijjarto calls the attack an assault on sovereignty

FM Szijjarto emphasized that Ukraine is fully aware that the Friendship oil pipeline is essential for Hungary’s secure energy supply.

Without the Friendship oil pipeline, it is impossible to supply Hungary with oil,

– he warned, adding that

Ukraine knows that attacks on the Friendship oil pipeline primarily harm Hungary—and of course Slovakia—rather than Russia.

The most recent attack was particularly dangerous, as repairs took so long that—according to Peter Szijjarto—“we almost had to use our strategic, emergency reserves.”

We consider every single attack as an assault on our energy security, on our sovereignty. And of course, no attack on our sovereignty can go without consequences,

– the foreign minister declared. Accordingly, the response carries both symbolic and practical weight. The ban sends a clear message to anyone who tries to endanger Hungary’s energy supply and national interests.

We will defend our national interests, we will defend the security of our energy supply, we will defend our sovereignty, and anyone who launches attacks against our energy security or our sovereignty must expect consequences,

– FM Peter Szijjarto warned.