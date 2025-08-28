The Hungarian government has responded firmly to the extremely serious attack carried out by the Ukrainian army against the Friendship oil pipeline. In a video statement, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto announced the decision: the commander of the Ukrainian military unit that carried out the attack will be banned from Hungary, as well as the entire Schengen area.
Government Announces Tough Response to Ukrainian Provocation
Hungary’s energy supply is not a game — this was made clear by the government’s latest decision. Following the Ukrainian attack on the Druzhba (Friendship) oil pipeline, FM Peter Szijjarto announced that the commander of the Ukrainian military unit responsible for the attack would be banned from Hungary and the entire Schengen area.
Peter Szijjarto calls the attack an assault on sovereignty
FM Szijjarto emphasized that Ukraine is fully aware that the Friendship oil pipeline is essential for Hungary’s secure energy supply.
Without the Friendship oil pipeline, it is impossible to supply Hungary with oil,
– he warned, adding that
Ukraine knows that attacks on the Friendship oil pipeline primarily harm Hungary—and of course Slovakia—rather than Russia.
The most recent attack was particularly dangerous, as repairs took so long that—according to Peter Szijjarto—“we almost had to use our strategic, emergency reserves.”
We consider every single attack as an assault on our energy security, on our sovereignty. And of course, no attack on our sovereignty can go without consequences,
– the foreign minister declared. Accordingly, the response carries both symbolic and practical weight. The ban sends a clear message to anyone who tries to endanger Hungary’s energy supply and national interests.
We will defend our national interests, we will defend the security of our energy supply, we will defend our sovereignty, and anyone who launches attacks against our energy security or our sovereignty must expect consequences,
– FM Peter Szijjarto warned.
Cover photo: Hungarian FM Peter Szijjarto (Photo: Facebook/Peter Szijjarto)
