Hungary FM Warns: A ‘Puppet Government’ in Budapest Would Drag Hungary Into the War

“The past year has been marked by Europe’s dramatic decline,” Peter Szijjarto said in his address at the Tranzit Festival.

Photo by Miklos Teknos

According to Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister, the world has undergone many changes, and in all of them, Europe has always ended up the loser. He noted that Europe once commanded attention, but this is no longer the case. Europe’s competitiveness has collapsed, he said, with leading players in key industries now relegated to the middle of the pack.

The world’s gaze is increasingly fixed on China and the United States,

he added.

Szijjarto said Europe has become a continent of war, and that Brussels leaders are not only at fault for its sorry state, but also to blame for the shame decent Europeans now feel.

The EU is no longer a serious player in world politics,

he stated.

He emphasized that the Hungarian government’s duty is to shield the economy and Hungarian families from the EU’s downward spiral, while remaining a member of the bloc.

The EU today is dominated by an extremely liberal, pro-war, frustrated elite that bases its politics on madness,

he added.

The EU Is Piling on the Mistakes

Szijjarto said EU leaders have isolated the Union on the global stage. They competed in making crude remarks about Donald Trump—something that backfired once Trump returned to the U.S. presidency.

On China, he said Europe is making a grave mistake by treating it as a systemic adversary instead of focusing on cooperation. On Russia, he pointed out that sanctions have not brought peace nor forced Moscow to its knees. In Africa, meanwhile, cooperation was wrecked by Europe’s insistence on pushing gender issues.

Hungary is the only country in Europe capable of cooperation based on mutual respect and benefits,

he stressed.

He argued that the EU lost the tariff war with the United States, calling the deal signed by Commission President Ursula von der Leyen one of the worst, most damaging agreements ever for Europe. On China, he criticized Brussels’s decision to impose tariffs on Chinese electric car manufacturers, warning that European automakers will bear the costs.

EU leadership has dismantled Europe’s competitiveness,

the foreign minister said.