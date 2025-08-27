PM Orban: European Economy Is Heading for a Fall

After former European Central Bank president Mario Draghi, this is the second deadly serious warning that the European economy is heading for collapse, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban posted in the Fighters' Club.

Viktor Orban sent a message to Fighters' Club members

Photo: Facebook

The German Chancellor’s speech confirms everything we Hungarians have done in the economy over the past fifteen years. The Western welfare state has failed, so Hungary made the right move back in 2010 by switching to a work-based economy,

Hungary's prime minister wrote, arguing that it was the right decision to diversify, open up to the East, bring in advanced Chinese technology, take the lead in Europe in electric mobility, maintain economic cooperation with Russia, stick with cheap Russian energy, and support Donald Trump on migration and peace.