Magyarország bíróság elé viszi az EU-t

PM Orban: European Economy Is Heading for a Fall

The German Chancellor gave a historic speech in Osnabruck, which helps to see more clearly just how disastrous the situation of the European Union is, Viktor Orban said in a post shared in the Fighters' Club Facebook group.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 08. 27. 13:49
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in the Fighters' Hour (Photo: MTI)
After former European Central Bank president Mario Draghi, this is the second deadly serious warning that the European economy is heading for collapse, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban posted in the Fighters' Club. 

Orbán Viktor
Viktor Orban sent a message to Fighters' Club members
Photo: Facebook

 

The German Chancellor’s speech confirms everything we Hungarians have done in the economy over the past fifteen years. The Western welfare state has failed, so Hungary made the right move back in 2010 by switching to a work-based economy,

Hungary's prime minister wrote, arguing that it was the right decision to diversify, open up to the East, bring in advanced Chinese technology, take the lead in Europe in electric mobility, maintain economic cooperation with Russia, stick with cheap Russian energy, and support Donald Trump on migration and peace.

We’ve already carried out the structural economic shift Germany is only now starting. They’re focused on crisis management, while we’re focused on building the country: tax revolution, helping people own homes, and rolling out a ten-year development plan. That’s a big difference. We’re fighting for truth! We're fighting against lies,

he said in conclusion.

PM Orban also shared a video

The German Chancellor gave a historic speech in Osnabruck. If you want to clearly see the disastrous situation of the European Union, watch the video:

 Merz's sudden turnaround may gave come too late, as Magyar Nemzet reported earlier.

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in the Fighters' Hour (Photo: MTI)

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

