PM Orban Exposes Tisza Party: Empty Promises Mask Brutal Tax Hike Scheme

“The Tisza Party tried to gain power by deceiving voters and hiding its true agenda, but they’ve been caught—the big scam has failed,” wrote Prime Minister Viktor Orban in his latest letter.

PM Orban explained,

"For a year and a half, Peter Magyar and his people have been making empty promises to the Hungarian people, while all along planning to impose brutal tax hikes after the elections. Based on their leaked plan, even average wage earners would lose hundreds of thousands of forints each year. At https://www.tiszaado.hu

everyone can calculate how much they stand to lose under the so-called Tisza tax,”

the Prime Minister wrote.

He reminded readers that Zoltan Tarr, Vice President of the Tisza Party, admitted they were preparing to introduce tax increases, but also noting: “Now is not the time to talk about this. First we have to win the election, and after that everything is possible.”

The Prime Minister stressed that Fidesz and Hungarian voters can prevent the Tisza Party from deceiving the public. He called on readers of his letter to support the government in this work and attached a summary prepared by the National Resistance Movement about the Tisza tax.

Cover photo: Peter Magyar and his Tisza Party are preparing to introduce a major income tax increase (Source: MTI)