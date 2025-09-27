Balazs Orban: We Won’t Fall for Zelensky’s Provocations

“President Zelensky’s provocation is yet another attempt to undermine Hungary’s pro-peace position,” Balazs Orban posted.

Balazs Orban, the Hungarian Prime Minister's political director (Photo: Miklos Teknos)

The Ukrainian President is using a new tool to exert pressure on Hungary. Previously, they tried to physically endanger Hungary’s energy supply with multiple attacks on the Druzhba ("Friendship") oil pipeline, and politically through their agents in Brussels. This time, they are deploying wartime disinformation against Hungary,

he added.

The politician continued:

“The Hungarian Defense Forces did not receive orders to, nor did they carry out drone flights across the Hungarian–Ukrainian border. We have also not received official reports from the Ukrainian side of such an incident occurring."

At the same time, throughout the war, Hungary has provided assistance to Ukraine in numerous ways: supplying electricity, natural gas, fuel and humanitarian aid. We asked for only one thing: leave us out of a war that has nothing to do with the Hungarian people, and do not attack the pipeline that is vital for our energy sovereignty.

"As for President Zelensky’s provocations—we will not fall for them," the PM's Political director concluded.

Cover photo: Balazs Orban, political director to the Hungarian Prime Minister (Photo: MTI)