Csaba Domotor Slams Left’s Silence on Death Threats Against Patriots + Video

In the Fighters' Hour, Csaba Domotor began by discussing the legal border barrier, which Hungary established ten years ago. The Fidesz MEP said: “They basically broke down our door, but no change of course can be seen among EU leaders, even though the consequences of migration are devastating.”

"This is confirmed by the Brussels chief prosecutor, who said

the situation is untenable – but similar conditions can be found in England and France as well."

According to Domotor, the millions-strong crowds of protesters demonstrate the despair migration has caused. He pointed out that increasingly more information is coming out that people of migration background have repeatedly assaulted and raped women, but the reports filed with the police were not taken seriously.

Regarding last week’s EU session, he said the Patriots for Europe EP group had proposed placing on the agenda a commemoration of the victims of migration on the tenth anniversary, but the left-wing group wrote a letter requesting it not be included.

Peter Magyar’s Tisza Party is also pushing for the implementation of the migration pact,

Domotor stressed.

Incitement to Violence Against Patriots

He pointed out in connection with American patriot Charlie Kirk’s death, the same kind of incitement is taking place in the European Parliament and among Peter Marki-Zay’s circle as in the United States.

When threats of hanging are made on stage, politicians fail to react, as if they weren’t even there,

he said, adding that there had been similar cases before, with Bence Tordai agitating against institutions and individuals. These behaviors were attempts to compensate for waning support.

On Gergely Kovacs rejoicing over the death of the American conservative commentator, Domotor said he is waiting for human rights organizations to speak up. He noted that if the situation were reversed, those organizations would have long raised their voices.

“Right-wing politicians never came out with such videos;

our attitude toward human dignity, life and death is different,” he said.

He asked whether, after such a murder, there would be room to pay respects. “In the European Parliament, this was not possible – although the right proposed it, the socialist presiding chair cut it short during the seconds of silent standing. In the case of George Floyd, however, the EP allowed it,” Domotor remarked.