Dömötör CsabaFidesz-KDNPNémeth BalázsHarcosok Órájavendég
magyar

Csaba Domotor Slams Left’s Silence on Death Threats Against Patriots + Video

The autumn political season in Hungary kicks off in the middle of the week, with the Fidesz–KDNP parliamentary group meeting in Balatonfured, followed by the Digital Civic Circles meeting at the Papp Laszlo Arena on Saturday, noted Fighters’ Hour host Balazs Nemeth, who on Monday welcomed Csaba Domotor on the program. The Fidesz MEP spoke about the migration crisis, violence and incitement against right-wing politicians, as well as Peter Magyar and the Tisza Party’s duplicitous politics.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 09. 15. 18:00
Fidesz MEP Csaba Domotor in The Fighters' Hour (Source: YouTube)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

In the Fighters' Hour, Csaba Domotor began by discussing the legal border barrier, which Hungary established ten years ago. The Fidesz MEP said: “They basically broke down our door, but no change of course can be seen among EU leaders, even though the consequences of migration are devastating.”

 

"This is confirmed by the Brussels chief prosecutor, who said 

the situation is untenable – but similar conditions can be found in England and France as well."

According to Domotor, the millions-strong crowds of protesters demonstrate the despair migration has caused. He pointed out that increasingly more information is coming out that people of migration background have repeatedly assaulted and raped women, but the reports filed with the police were not taken seriously.

Regarding last week’s EU session, he said the Patriots for Europe EP group had proposed placing on the agenda a commemoration of the victims of migration on the tenth anniversary, but the left-wing group wrote a letter requesting it not be included.

Peter Magyar’s Tisza Party is also pushing for the implementation of the migration pact,

Domotor stressed.

Incitement to Violence Against Patriots

He pointed out in connection with American patriot Charlie Kirk’s death, the same kind of incitement is taking place in the European Parliament and among Peter Marki-Zay’s circle as in the United States.

When threats of hanging are made on stage, politicians fail to react, as if they weren’t even there,

he said, adding that there had been similar cases before, with Bence Tordai agitating against institutions and individuals. These behaviors were attempts to compensate for waning support.

On Gergely Kovacs rejoicing over the death of the American conservative commentator, Domotor said he is waiting for human rights organizations to speak up. He noted that if the situation were reversed, those organizations would have long raised their voices.

“Right-wing politicians never came out with such videos; 

our attitude toward human dignity, life and death is different,” he said.

He asked whether, after such a murder, there would be room to pay respects. “In the European Parliament, this was not possible – although the right proposed it, the socialist presiding chair cut it short during the seconds of silent standing. In the case of George Floyd, however, the EP allowed it,” Domotor remarked.

Peter Magyar Does Not Represent Hungarian Interests

Commenting on Ursula von der Leyen’s speech, the MEP said they are focused on Ukraine while the European economy is collapsing.

“Not a word was said about the next seven-year budget or the brutal cuts to agricultural subsidies, even though this is crucial from an economic perspective,” he stressed, adding that Tisza Party Deputy Chairman Zoltan Tarr enthusiastically applauded the Commission President’s speech.

Moreover, Tisza Party chief Peter Magyar signed the plan detrimental to farmers without even being present – though at least he did not later try to shift the blame,

the MEP said. “They are cutting agricultural payments, and the average payout is dropping. Hungary will definitely receive less, while Poles, Bulgarians, and Romanians will get more – and Peter Magyar supported this. They also back Ukraine’s EU accession, which will not cause them harm," he stressed.

Domotor added: 

"Tarr’s group even has a Polish working group, obviously looking out for Polish interests. So it is no surprise this is unfavorable to us.” 

“They do this in everything and then deny it,” the MEP said.

Domotor also pointed out that Peter Magyar still does not show up at his workplace in the EP nor is he there for votes. “Other vote for him and simply attach his name instead,” he said.

“He hasn’t been present at the last three votes. Instead, he was rowing, traveling, vacationing on the Tisza River and Lake Balaton. He already skipped committee meetings last December,” Domotor recalled. “Peter Magyar thinks everything can be denied in Brussels,” he concluded.

On Tuesday, Zsolt Semjen will be the guest on Fighters’ Hour, followed by Zsolt Bayer on Wednesday, and Janos Nagy and Tamas Deutsch on Thursday.

Host Balazs Nemeth reiterated that 

the autumn political season kicks off mid-week with the Fidesz–KDNP faction meeting in Balatonfured, 

followed by the Digital Civic Circles meeting at Papp Laszlo Arena on Saturday. He also announced that Fighters’ Hour and Fighters’ Hour Extra episodes will be airing throughout the week.

Cover photo: Fidesz MEP Csaba Domotor in The Fighters' Hour (Source: YouTube)


További játékainkhoz kattintson ide!

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Bayer Zsolt
idezojelekantifa

Csak nézd!

Bayer Zsolt avatarja

Lapunk publicistájának legújabb bejegyzése.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu