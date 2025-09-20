Everything Hinges on One Bad Decision

Hungary has been protecting its own and Europe’s borders for 10 years now. Why is strict border protection and Hungary’s migration policy still so important today?

– Because migration is a fast-acting poison. The Center for Fundamental Rights launched this campaign, timing it for the anniversary of the battle at Roszke, to show that when it comes to this matter, you can only make the wrong decision once. Thanks to the legal and physical border barrier, and to our “zero migrant” policy, Hungary is safe today. But one bad move, and we too would become an immigrant country. Look at what happened to Western Europe in just a few decades!

Out of negligence or shortsightedness—let’s be generous—they decided to solve their labor market and demographic problems not with family support measures but with migration.

The first generation of immigrants was still grateful. But Europe hollowed itself out spiritually, denied its past, its history and its traditions in the name of political correctness and a tragically misguided guilt culture. Meanwhile, the number of arriving migrants grew, bringing strong cultural codes and religious traditions, mainly Muslim. They found there was nothing left here to integrate into, and modern “neutral” Europe wasn’t "worthy of respect". Once they reached critical mass, they took over neighborhoods, built their own communities, rejected European “nihilism,” and abandoned basic norms of abiding by the law. The result was terrorism, migrant crime, church burnings, and vandalism. Streets changed, culture shifted, daily life transformed: in the great cities of the West, the sound of church bells gave way to the muezzin’s call. Western Europe has fallen. Game over. Ciao. With no way back.

And the truth is, since 2015, we Hungarians have had to fight on two fronts. One is at our southern border, where those guarding it deserve full respect for risking their lives to keep us safe. The other front is in Brussels. From the beginning, the Brussels elite wanted to dismantle our fence—not because they care about Hungarian villages and cities being safe, but because they want their own ideological obsessions enforced.

Now, with the EU migration pact supported by Tisza, they are trying to open a back door for migrants: if we don’t let them through the southern border, Brussels will smuggle them in through the back entrance. This is unacceptable. The Hungarian people have made clear in national consultations and referendums: we don’t want this.

Yet Manfred Weber, Ursula von der Leyen, and their Hungarian allies are defying the overwhelming will of the voters. As Tisza Party MEP Zoltan Tarr himself said, they cannot admit what they would do until after the elections—because their plan includes supporting migration.