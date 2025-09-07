Exclusive: League Politicians Express Sympathy To The Hungarian Girls Raped In Sicily And To The Hungarian People

Sicily was shaken by news that three Moroccan migrants had gang-raped two Hungarian tourist girls near Catania. The girls were returning home after a day at the beach when two African men offered them a ride back to their accommodation. During the journey, they were joined by a third man, and the girls were taken to a secluded location, given cocaine, and sexually assaulted by the group. The girls managed to alert their relatives, and using a mobile phone application, authorities were able to identify the location and arrest the perpetrators.

Authorities arrested the Moroccans who raped the Hungarian girls, apprehended near Catania. Photo: AFP

The League’s representative in the Sicilian Regional Assembly, Vincenzo Figuccia, expressed his sympathy to the Hungarian victims and to the Hungarian people as a whole.

He said Sicilians are fed up with illegal immigrants. They find it shameful that they cannot ensure proper security either for locals, or for the tourists and workers visiting the island.

He went on the enmphasize that the island’s residents are frustrated with the European Union’s illogical immigration policies.

“They are tired of the EU trying to turn Sicily into a refugee camp," he said.

On the issue of sexual assault, he stressed that offenders who violate Hungarian girls or any other women must face the harshest penalties. He added that the League is pushing for chemical castration for anyone convicted of sexual violence.