Exclusive: League Politicians Express Sympathy To The Hungarian Girls Raped In Sicily And To The Hungarian People

In Sicily, the League party's regional representative has expressed solidarity with the Hungarian tourists, the two girls who suffered sexual assault near Catania. Speaking to our newspaper, he called it painful that, due to illegal immigrants, they were unable to provide sufficient safety for the Hungarian tourists holidaying on the island of Sicily. The right-wing politician pledged that they would do everything to ensure that the Moroccan migrants who committed the sexual assault receive strict punishment.

Jánosi Dalma (Róma)
2025. 09. 07. 16:48
The flag of the League party (Photo: AFP)
Sicily was shaken by news that three Moroccan migrants had gang-raped two Hungarian tourist girls near Catania. The girls were returning home after a day at the beach when two African men offered them a ride back to their accommodation. During the journey, they were joined by a third man, and the girls were taken to a secluded location, given cocaine, and sexually assaulted by the group. The girls managed to alert their relatives, and using a mobile phone application, authorities were able to identify the location and arrest the perpetrators.

A hatóságok letartóztatták a magyar lányokat megerőszakoló marokkóiakat, akiket a szicíliai Catania közelében kaptak el
Authorities arrested the Moroccans who raped the Hungarian girls, apprehended near Catania. Photo: AFP

The League’s representative in the Sicilian Regional Assembly, Vincenzo Figuccia, expressed his sympathy to the Hungarian victims and to the Hungarian people as a whole.

He said Sicilians are fed up with illegal immigrants. They find it shameful that they cannot ensure proper security either for locals, or for the tourists and workers visiting the island.

He went on the enmphasize that the island’s residents are frustrated with the European Union’s illogical immigration policies.

“They are tired of the EU trying to turn Sicily into a refugee camp," he said.

On the issue of sexual assault, he stressed that offenders who violate Hungarian girls or any other women must face the harshest penalties. He added that the League is pushing for chemical castration for anyone convicted of sexual violence.

The Sicilian representative also said that mass arrivals of illegal migrants have led to a serious deterioration of public safety on the southern Italian island. His party proposes that civilian patrols should assist in restoring security, calling for cooperation between carabinieri, police, and civilians. “It is unacceptable that young people or tourists cannot leave their homes for fear of what might happen,” he said.

Simone Billi, League's parliamentary representative, also spoke to our newspaper. He described the sexual assault against the two Hungarian women as an extremely serious and painful crime. “Such violence inflicts terrible wounds on women and damages Italy’s international reputation,” he said.

He added that illegal immigration has devastating effects, and not just on public safety, but also on the country’s image abroad.

Mr. Billi noted that the League, alongside Matteo Salvini, has consistently worked to halt migration, advocating a zero-tolerance policy. The League’s secretary has also called for chemical castration for anyone committing sexual assault against women or children.

Mr. Billi expressed solidarity with the Hungarian women who suffered this brutal, violent attack. He emphasised that Italy's centre-right government continues to work on repairing the damage, but the situation is complex: years of left-wing migration policies led to the arrival of large numbers of illegal migrants. “This is a complex issue that should be addressed at the European level, but member states have shown little willingness to cooperate in recent years,” he said.

The Leage party MP also highlighted that the centre-right government has introduced several measures to restore public safety. Enhanced police protection, tougher penalties, and faster deportations all aim to achieve this goal.

Massimiliano Scaringella, a lawyer in Rome, commented on the penalties facing the Moroccan perpetrators. He said that Italy has seen many cases of sexual assault, with most perpetrators being illegal migrants from North Africa. Italy imposes very strict penalties for sexual violence, and in the case of the Hungarian girls, the situation is particularly serious, as it involved group assault. He said:

 The suspects could face between eight and twelve years in prison,” 

He added that the outcome depends on the chosen judicial procedure. Mr. Scaringella recalled a eerily similar case that took place in Catania a year ago, when Egyptian migrants had gang-raped a minor. The court in Catania sentenced the perpetrators to twelve years and eight months in prison, noting the victim’s age as an aggravating factor.

In the case of the Hungarian girls, an additional aggravating factor is that they were drugged with cocaine after being abducted. According to Mr. Scaringella, multiple crimes were committed: violation of personal freedom, sexual assault, and coercion into drug use, with the penalties cumulative.

Regarding the criminal procedure itself, the arrested Moroccan migrants will be brought to court, sentenced, and then deported after serving their prison terms.

The victims may claim compensation, although it is unlikely to be recoverable from the perpetrators. However, the ministry has established a fund enabling the state to provide compensation for victims in cases when the offender lacks financial means. Mr. Scaringella also stressed that authorities should consider whether others could be held responsible for allowing the attackers to remain in Italy. Since the perpetrators are illegal migrants, the Italian state could also be liable for failing to deport them in time.

Mr. Scaringella outlined that the case can proceed in several ways. The defendants may request a fast-track trial based solely on police evidence, without summoning witnesses, in which case the sentence would be reduced by one third. It is highly likely they will opt for this route. In a previous case involving a minor, a verdict was reached within a year. By contrast, if the case goes through the regular judicial process, it could drag on for several years, but the sentence would not be reducible. Victims of sexual assault are entitled to medical care and psychological support and may request protected testimony to avoid the additional stress of reliving the trauma. He concluded by noting that, if the Hungarian girls’ physical and mental condition allows, they are expected to return home as soon as possible.

Mr. Scaringella expressed deep regret over the incident, noting that many Hungarian tourists visit Sicily, one of the country’s most popular destinations. “It is a wonderful island, where locals are very kind and welcoming."

It is regrettable, however, that such violent crimes against Hungarian tourists, and similar offences, significantly damage the island’s reputation, even though the locals are not to blame,

– he declared. He said he hopes these painful cases will finally raise awareness that foreigners cannot be admitted without any criteria or oversight, and allowed to do whatever they please, with impunity. In recent years, the island of Sicily has seen an heavy inlux of migrants that's often made it impossible for authorities to maintain public safety. The state needs to impose serious interventions and stricter measures to prevent the occurence of similar tragedies in the future.

Cover photo: The flag of the League party (Photo: AFP)

